Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NPP chief Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM for second consecutive term; check details

    The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP. On Monday, 58 newly elected MLAs were sworn in as members of the assembly with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

    NPP chief Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM for second consecutive term; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma was on Tuesday (March 7) sworn in as Chief Minister of Meghalaya along with 11 members of his council of ministers. Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers, underlining the strength of the regional party in the rainbow coalition which has come to power.

    BJP's Alexander Laloo Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers. In all seven other MLAs from the NPP, two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as members in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

    Also read: 'This is my answer to Taliban': Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit attended the swearing in ceremony as did BJP president JP Nadda.

    Interestingly, the saffron party had described Sangma's government as "most corrupt" in the run up to the election but was among the first parties to strike a post election deal to set up a government in the northeastern state.

    Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and AT Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

    Also read: Watch: Bikini-clad women bodybuilders pose in front of Hanuman idol in MP; sparks political row

    The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP. On Monday, 58 newly elected MLAs were sworn in as members of the assembly with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    This is my answer to Taliban Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University AJR

    'This is my answer to Taliban': Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University

    Attukal Pongala 2023: Watch lakhs of women throng Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple for festivities AJR

    Attukal Pongala 2023: Watch lakhs of women throng Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple for festivities

    Watch Bikini-clad women bodybuilders pose in front of Hanuman idol in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Watch: Bikini-clad women bodybuilders pose in front of Hanuman idol in MP; sparks political row

    Land-for-jobs scam case: CBI grills RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav; check details AJR

    Land-for-jobs scam case: CBI grills RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav; check details

    Delhi Police ups security issues public advisory for Holi Shab e Barat gcw

    Delhi Police ups security, issues public advisory for Holi, Shab-e-Barat

    Recent Stories

    MAH MBA CET 2023: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, steps to make changes - adt

    MAH MBA CET 2023: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    Meta likely to layoff more employees in the coming weeks Report gcw

    Meta likely to layoff more employees in the coming weeks: Report

    Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in a SEXY leather Louis Vuitton outfit RBA

    Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in SEXY leather Louis Vuitton outfit

    football champions league Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG Argentina World Cup 2022 hero drops major hint WATCH snt

    Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG? Argentina's World Cup 2022 hero drops major hint - WATCH

    This is my answer to Taliban Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University AJR

    'This is my answer to Taliban': Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon