NPP chief Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM for second consecutive term; check details

The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP. On Monday, 58 newly elected MLAs were sworn in as members of the assembly with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma was on Tuesday (March 7) sworn in as Chief Minister of Meghalaya along with 11 members of his council of ministers. Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers, underlining the strength of the regional party in the rainbow coalition which has come to power.

BJP's Alexander Laloo Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers. In all seven other MLAs from the NPP, two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as members in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit attended the swearing in ceremony as did BJP president JP Nadda.

Interestingly, the saffron party had described Sangma's government as "most corrupt" in the run up to the election but was among the first parties to strike a post election deal to set up a government in the northeastern state.

Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and AT Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

