Watch: Bikini-clad women bodybuilders pose in front of Hanuman idol in MP; sparks political row

A massive controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh over the dress code of a bodybuilding championship that was held in Ratlam after female bodybuilders were performing in bikinis in front of Lord Hanuman's idol.

Seeking an apology from the organisers, state Congress party members have claimed that the event hurt the sentiments of the Hindus and was an insult to their Gods.

According to reports, the 13th Mister Junior Bodybuilding Competition was held on March 4 and 5. The event was organised by Ratlam`s Mayor (BJP) Prahlad Patel. It was attended by state education minister Mohan Yadav. The event landed in trouble after videos of women bodybuilders posing in front of the image of Hanuman went viral on social media.

Reacting to this, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath asked the party workers to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' before Holika dahan (bonfires) on Tuesday, saying Lord Hanuman was "disrespected" at a programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a tweet, Nath said, "We recently saw how Lord Bajrangbali was disrespected in the BJP's programme in Ratlam. My heart is pained by this insult to Hindu Dharma. I urge you to burn effigies of evil in your city and village today and recite Sundar-kand (a part of Ramayana) and 'Hanuman Chalisa' to awaken goodness. Take part in Holika Dahan as per tradition in the night."

This event has angered local Congress leaders who then sprinkled 'ganga jal' and recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' as part of the "purification" of the venue. Slamming the BJP, Congress claimed that it is an insult to Lord Hanuman.

Meanwhile, leaders and workers from the Congress party staged a protest outside a local police station and recited Hanuman Chalisa. Several BJP leaders and workers also joined the protest and chanted mantras. The organising committee, however, maintained that the women competitors performed on the stage in their dress code only.

In a statement, State Congress media in-charge KK Mishra said that the "nudity show was presented before the statue of Lord Hanuman, and it was done in the presence of BJP leaders. The BJP calls itself a 'Ram Bhakt' party, and on the other hand, its leaders are insulting Hanuman. BJP leaders should apologise for insulting the Hindu deity."

District Youth Congress Committee president Mayank Jat said Lord Hanuman will punish those who were involved in this. State BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai hit back claiming the Congress did not want to see women excelling in sports, while some of the event organisers submitted a memorandum to the police demanding action against the Congress leaders.