    'This is my answer to Taliban': Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University

    Razia is studying in the university and doing PhD in Public Administration. Apart from the gold medal, she has also received the Sharda Ambelal Desai Award. She was happy as well as sad on this occasion.

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Razia Muradi, an Afghan woman has given a befitting reply to Taliban by winning gold medal in MA (Public Administration) from a Gujarat University. After winning the gold medal, the Afghan woman said, "I want to tell the Taliban that women can excel in any field if given a chance."

    Razia Muradi also slammed the Taliban rule in her country over women's rights and freedoms and Afghanistan's rulers for banning female students from attending schools and universities.

    According to various reports, Razia has achieved 8.6 cumulative grades. This average is the highest score in her subject. The convocation was held on Monday (March 6) at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Surat. The Afghan woman also said that she completed her MA degree in 2022.

    Currently, Razia is studying in the university and doing PhD in Public Administration. Apart from the gold medal, she has also received the Sharda Ambelal Desai Award. She was happy as well as sad on this occasion.

    Razia said that since coming to India in 2020, she has not gone to her home. "I am happy for the medal, but sad for not being able to meet my family for three years," she said.

    It is reportedly said that about 14,000 students from Afghanistan are studying in India with the help of scholarships from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and other institutions. Most of them, including men, have extended their stay in India due to the Taliban regime.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
