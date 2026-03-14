Addressing a gathering in Silchar, PM Modi accused the Congress of being a 'puppet' of anti-India forces and creating panic amid global tensions. He said his govt is shielding citizens, while Congress fails its duty for political gain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of acting as a "puppet" of forces that are unable to accept India's rapid development, alleging that the opposition was attempting to create panic in the country at a time when global tensions and war-like conditions are prevailing in several regions.

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'Congress creating panic to heap abuse on me'

Addressing a gathering in Silchar today, the Prime Minister said the government is making every effort to shield Indian citizens from the adverse effects of global conflicts and economic disruptions. However, he criticised the Congress for failing to act responsibly in the national interest. "Nowadays, conditions of war prevail all around the world. Our government is making every possible effort to ensure that the citizens of our country face the fewest hardships possible. Our objective is to minimise the impact of this war on the nation's citizens," PM Modi said.

He added that the current situation required responsible conduct from all political parties but accused the Congress of spreading fear. "At this critical juncture, it was expected that the Congress party would fulfil the role of a responsible political entity. However, Congress has once again failed in this vital task concerning the national interest. The Congress is making every attempt to create panic within the country, hoping the nation gets entangled in difficulties, so that they can subsequently heap endless abuse upon Modi," the Prime Minister said.

'Congress a puppet of forces against India's growth'

PM Modi further alleged that international forces, uncomfortable with India's rapid progress, were influencing the Congress. "The forces across the globe that are unable to digest India's rapid development, the Congress is increasingly becoming a mere puppet in the hands of these very forces," he said.

Major infra projects launched in Northeast

The Prime Minister was speaking after performing the Bhoomi Poojan of the Shillong-Silchar Corridor, the first access-controlled Greenfield four-lane high-speed corridor in Northeast India. The 166-kilometre project, with an investment of around Rs 22,860 crore, aims to improve connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam and reduce travel time between Guwahati and Silchar from about 8.5 hours to nearly five hours.

PM Modi also performed Bhoomi Poojan for an elevated corridor on NH-306 in Silchar and laid the foundation stone for a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj District, aimed at strengthening agricultural education and research in Assam.