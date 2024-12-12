North India in freeze mode: Delhi records 4.8°C amid cold wave alert

Delhi's regional meteorological center forecasted "mainly clear skies" on Thursday, accompanied by cold-wave conditions in isolated areas. Smog and mist are expected in the morning and evening, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 23°C and 4°C, respectively.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 9:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

North India is reeling under severe cold-wave conditions, with temperatures plummeting across several states, including the national capital. On Thursday (December 12), Delhi recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 4.8°C, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting further drops. The minimum temperature is expected to dip to around 4°C in the coming days, intensifying the chill.

The cold wave has gripped states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir also experienced fresh snowfall, adding to the wintry conditions. IMD data revealed that early December temperatures in Delhi fell below 5°C for the first time in 14 years, with December 6, 1987, being the coldest at 4.1°C during this period.

Delhi's regional meteorological center forecasted "mainly clear skies" on Thursday, accompanied by cold-wave conditions in isolated areas. Smog and mist are expected in the morning and evening, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 23°C and 4°C, respectively.

The IMD's forecast for December 12 predicted similar conditions, with light northwest winds of up to 8 kmph in the morning, increasing to 16 kmph in the afternoon. By December 13, the wind speeds are expected to stabilize at 10-12 kmph in the afternoon and reduce in the evening.

Looking ahead, no significant temperature changes are forecasted for northwest and central India over the next four to five days. However, East India could see a gradual drop in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next two days. Conversely, West India is likely to experience a slight rise of 2-3°C during the same period.

The IMD has issued warnings for isolated cold-wave conditions in Rajasthan until December 16. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are also expected to endure cold waves during this period. In regions like Delhi, Saurashtra, and Kutch, cold wave conditions are forecasted to persist until December 13. Additionally, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad are likely to face intensified chills from December 13 to 16.

