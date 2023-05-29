North East gets its 1st Vande Bharat train; Know route, stops and other details

The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat train was flagged off by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing as a part of the move by Indian Railways to avail joy of travelling for the people of northeast. Check out all details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express at 12 noon via video-conferencing, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). People in the area will be able to travel quickly and comfortably thanks to the cutting-edge train. It will also increase tourism in the area, according to the statement. It will be the third Vande Bharat Express in Bengal, the third in the Northeast, and the 18th overall in India.

Time taken: Compared to the present quickest train between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, the train will assist reduce travel time by around an hour. The present quickest train travels the route in roughly six and a half hours; Vande Bharat will complete the journey in five and a half. The Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express(Train No-22228) will start at 16:30 from Guwahati and will reach NJP at 22.00 after covering a distance of 409 kilometres.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress crisis: Party top leaders summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to resolve row

Stops and running days: The new Vande Bharat Express train between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri will run six days a week and stop at six stops, including the Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri junctions: New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, and Kamakhya.

The train will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 6:10 am and reach Guwahati at mid-day. From Guwahati, the Vande Bharat Express will depart at 4.30 pm and reach New Jalpaiguri around 10:20 pm.

Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging RBI, SBI for allowing Rs 2,000 note exchange without ID proof

PM Modi will also inaugurate 182 kilometres of newly electrified sections. This will help provide pollution-free transportation with trains running at higher speeds and reduced running time of trains, according to a government statement.

Vande Bharat Express is the fulfilment of an ambitious plan laid by Indian Railways to pitchfork the standards and speed of rail travel in the country.

ISRO's NVS-01 navigation satellite has a made-in-India atomic clock