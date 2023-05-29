Rajasthan Congress crisis: Party top leaders summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to resolve row

In addition to Congress Chief, Rajasthan CM and Pilot, party leader Rahul Gandhi is also part of the meeting. The chief minister's office has also released Gehlot's programme confirming his visit to Delhi, where he will also lay the foundation stone of the Rajasthan House.

The high command of the Indian National Congress on Monday (May 29) summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot for separate meetings with party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital to resolve the internal feud in Rajasthan Congress.

It can be seen that the grand old party is trying hard to resolve the ongoing bitter feud between Gehlot and Pilot and it seems that the tussle between the two leaders may come to an end. Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been engaged in a power tussle since 2020.

Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging RBI, SBI for allowing Rs 2,000 note exchange without ID proof

Speaking to reporters, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Let them (Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot) come. We will discuss and decide whatever is in the interest of the party."

In addition to Congress Chief, Rajasthan CM and Pilot, party leader Rahul Gandhi is also part of the meeting. The chief minister's office has also released Gehlot's programme confirming his visit to Delhi, where he will also lay the foundation stone of the Rajasthan House.

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders arrive at Congress headquarters for a meeting with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot today.

ISRO's NVS-01 navigation satellite has a made-in-India atomic clock

The proposed meeting comes close on the heels of Pilot's "ultimatum" that if three demands he made from the state government were not met by the end of this month, he would launch a state-wide agitation. Pilot has asked for a high-level inquiry into the alleged scams that took place during the tenure of the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje government.

The senior leader said that a meeting of the Congress' top brass with all the state leaders, which was originally set on May 26, was postponed. In order to unify them in front of the next assembly elections, he added that the high command will now meet with Gehlot and Pilot individually.