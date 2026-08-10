A viral video has surfaced showing a woman assaulting her domestic helper in a high-end Gurgaon apartment, sparking social media outrage. Despite police intervention prompted by an activist, the domestic worker has reportedly left the residence and declined to file a complaint against her employer.

Social media outrage has been sparked by an undated video that appeared online showing a woman abusing her domestic helper inside a posh Gurgaon apartment. According to reports, the video was shot at the upscale residential complex DLF Magnolias in Sector 42 of Gurgaon.

After social activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj posted the disturbing video on X and called for the police to prosecute the lady, it became more widely known. In the footage, a domestic helper is seen standing in what looks to be a kitchen when the woman, who is most likely the homeowner, approaches her. The young employee is then attacked by the homeowner, who repeatedly shoves her, pulls her hair, and grabs her face.

The video was secretly recorded through what looks to be a window. The filmmaker, who is not seen on camera, describes in Hindi how the domestic worker's employer often tortures her. He claims that the employee is now free to leave the condo because her phone has been confiscated.

“I request you all to save this girl. Please make this video viral so people know about the case. See how she is being treated,” the person who filmed the clip was heard saying.

“Requesting @gurgaonpolice @police_haryana @cmohry to take strict action against this woman assaulting a helpless maid,” activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj wrote while sharing the video on X.

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In a subsequent post, Bhardwaj said that she had discussed the matter with law enforcement and discovered that the domestic worker had already left the employer's home and declined to lodge a complaint. She said that after visiting the residence in DLF Magnolias Gurgaon, Gurgaon Police officers discovered that the woman abusing the employe was the spouse of a 'bigshot liquor industry owner'.

Bhardwaj speculated that the domestic worker might not have filed a complaint because she was afraid of the consequences from her strong employer.