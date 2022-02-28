  • Facebook
    Noida Supertech twin towers to be demolished by May 22

    The court has ordered the Noida Authority and Supertech to adhere to all deadlines specified in the authority's affidavit. The authority has been asked to give an updated progress report at the next hearing in the matter, scheduled for May 17.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    The Supreme Court was notified on Monday that the unlawfully erected twin 40-story skyscrapers of real estate developer Supertech in Noida would be demolished by May 22. According to the statement, demolition work has already begun. The court has ordered the Noida Authority and Supertech to adhere to all deadlines specified in the authority's affidavit. The authority has been asked to give an updated progress report at the next hearing in the matter, scheduled for May 17.

    A bench was hearing the issue of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant. On February 7, the Supreme Court ordered that the demolition of the twin towers erected in breach of regulations by real-estate company Supertech Ltd at its Emerald Court project in Noida begin within two weeks. The Supreme Court also ordered Supertech to provide refunds to all homeowners by February 28.

    On January 17, the Supreme Court authorised the Noida Authority's proposal for a demolition agency. Supertech was given a week to execute a deal with the agency "Edifice." Previously, the court had chastised the builder for failing to comply with its orders to repay purchasers who purchased apartments in the twin buildings in Noida's Sector 93 and warned that its directors would be imprisoned for "playing truant with the court."

    On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court ordered Supertech to destroy the 40-story twin towers within three months and ordered Noida authorities to approve maps and building plans in breach of rules to be prosecuted. It also called for a refund for all house buyers who paid 12% interest.

