Noida's Supertech twin towers' demolition to begin in two weeks, orders Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said on Monday that the controversial Supertech twin buildings in Noida would be demolished within two weeks. According to sources, the Supreme Court has directed the Noida Authority to convene a conference with relevant authorities within 72 hours to finalise the demolition date for the Supertech Emerald Court Project twin buildings. "The CEO Noida shall take all necessary efforts for obeying the directives of this court, and demolition work shall start no later than two weeks from this judgement," the panel of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, according to news agency PTI.

In January, the Supreme Court authorised the Noida Authority's proposal for a demolition agency. Supertech was given a week to execute a deal with the agency "Edifice." Previously, the court had chastised the builder for failing to comply with its orders to destroy the twin towers in Noida's Sector 93, and warned that its directors would be imprisoned for "playing truant with the court." The real estate developer had warned the court that it would require more than the three months allocated to complete a safe demolition operation.

The Supreme Court has also ordered Supertech to repay all home-buyers who have reserved units in the twin tower project by February 28 with interest. The real estate business was accused of unlawfully constructing two 40-story buildings at the Emerald Court housing complex. More than 900 additional units and 21 stores were added to the development. The inhabitants of the housing project then proceeded to court, saying that the twin buildings were being erected illegally and that their permission was not obtained for the enlargement.

