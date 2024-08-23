Noida SHOCKER! Couple caught getting intimate in mortuary freezer room with corpse nearby (WATCH)

In a shocking and deeply embarrassing incident, the Noida health department has been forced to initiate an urgent inquiry after a video surfaced showing a couple engaging in intimate acts inside a mortuary freezer room.

In a shocking and deeply embarrassing incident, the Noida health department has been forced to initiate an urgent inquiry after a video surfaced showing a couple engaging in intimate acts inside a mortuary freezer room. The incident, which reportedly occurred a month ago, has raised serious concerns about security lapses at the mortuary and led to the arrest of three employees.

Also read: 'Will do same as Kolkata': Nagpur auto driver beaten by irked locals after threat to female students (WATCH)

The incident came to light when a video began circulating on social media, capturing the couple in a compromising position inside the mortuary at Sector 94. Disturbingly, the video shows the couple becoming intimate in close proximity to a corpse lying on a stretcher. The mortuary, intended for the respectful storage and examination of deceased individuals, has now become the center of a major controversy.

Following the video’s circulation, the police quickly identified and arrested Sher Singh, a sweeper at the mortuary, who was involved in the incident. Two other employees, Parvendra, a cleaner who recorded the video, and Bhanu, a driver who was present at the scene, were also taken into custody for their roles in the incident. All three were produced before a local court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Noida Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sunil Sharma, expressing his dismay over the incident, acknowledged the severe security lapses at the mortuary. "What was the guard doing at that time? The mortuary also has on duty a supervisor, a doctor and a pharmacist on rotation. We will request the Noida administration to deploy more security guards at the post-mortem house. We also plan to install CCTV cameras there soon," Sharma stated.

The CMO's office has also released an official statement confirming the termination of Sher Singh’s employment following the discovery of his involvement. In addition, a formal complaint was lodged at Sector 126 police station after the explicit video became public. "The service of outsourced employee Sher Singh, a sweeper, who was found guilty, has been terminated," it read.

Also read: Delhi SHOCKER! Man kidnaps, rapes 4-year-old in Shahbad Dairy, locals torch accused's house (WATCH)

In response to the scandal, the health department has formed a three-member inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the incident. The committee comprises Deputy CMOs Dr. Jaisalal and Dr. R.P. Singh, along with forensic expert Dr. Rishabh Kumar Singh from the District Joint Hospital. The committee will probe into the circumstances leading up to the incident, including the apparent negligence that allowed such an egregious breach of protocol.

Dr. Jaisalal, who is also the in-charge of the post-mortem house, has been tasked with overseeing the investigation. The committee's findings will be crucial in determining any further disciplinary actions and preventing similar incidents in the future.

"After the video surfaced on social media and started circulating recently, we received a complaint from the CMO and a case under BNS Section 296 (anyone who does any obscene act in any public place) and Information Technology Act sections 67 and 67A (publishing or transmitting obscene or sexually explicit material in electronic form) was registered against unidentified people. Our teams later identified Sher Singh, Bhanu, and Parvendra and arrested the three," Jaiswal said.

The incident has not only caused outrage among officials but has also raised alarms about the sanctity and security of the mortuary where autopsies are conducted. The lax security that allowed this incident to occur has prompted fears that bodies stored in the mortuary could be tampered with, potentially compromising critical post-mortem reports.

Mohan, a resident of Khoda who was present at the mortuary to collect a report on Thursday, voiced his concerns, saying, "If anyone can trespass into the post-mortem house, then anyone can tamper with the bodies too. As we know in some cases, post-mortem reports are considered very crucial. The govt must look into it strictly."

The police are now working to determine whether there are additional videos recorded by the accused at the mortuary, further deepening the scandal. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities have vowed to take stringent action against those responsible for this shocking violation of ethics and security.

Latest Videos