    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kidnaps, rapes 4-year-old in Shahbad Dairy, locals torch accused's house (WATCH)

    A 4-year-old girl in Shahbad Dairy was sexually assaulted by her neighbor, leading to an immediate police response and the filing of an FIR under kidnapping, POCSO, and SC-ST Act sections. An angry mob attempted to vandalize the accused's house, but a heavy police presence prevented further violence.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 8:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    In a disturbing incident, a 4-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, leading to the arrest of the accused, police confirmed on Thursday (Aug 22). The accused identified as Paalak was apprehended within 12 hours of the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Ravi Kumar Singh shared that a PCR call was received at Shahbad Dairy police station around 9 pm on Wednesday (August 21). The caller reported that his neighbor had lured and sexually assaulted his 4-year-old daughter.

    Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the police promptly arrived at the scene and met with the victim's family. The young girl was then taken to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where she was examined by a doctor.

    The victim's parents reported to the police that their neighbor, known as Paalak, enticed their daughter away from their home around 3 pm with sweets and toffees. The parents later found their daughter in a distressed state near their house around 6 pm, three hours after she went missing.
    Based on the family's complaint, the police filed an FIR under sections related to kidnapping, aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the POCSO Act, and relevant sections of the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

    The DCP stated that after the case was registered, several teams were assembled to track down the accused.

    In the meantime, an angry mob of locals tried to vandalize and set fire to the accused's house, but a major tragedy was averted due to the heavy police presence. Official sources indicated that the accused belonged to a different religion, which led to a slight communal tension in the area.
     

