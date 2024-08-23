'Will do same as Kolkata': Nagpur auto driver beaten by irked locals after threat to female students (WATCH)

A shocking incident unfolded recently near Pardi Police Station in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where an auto-rickshaw driver was assaulted by two female students and local citizens following a disturbing remark referencing the brutal Kolkata horror.

A shocking incident unfolded recently near Pardi Police Station in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where an auto-rickshaw driver was assaulted by two female students and local citizens following a disturbing remark referencing the recent brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.

According to reports quoting sources, the incident began when the two students, who were passengers in the auto-rickshaw, were engaged in a loud conversation. The driver, reportedly irritated by the noise, asked them to lower their voices, leading to a heated exchange.

Also read: Noida SHOCKER! Couple caught getting intimate in mortuary freezer room with corpse nearby (WATCH)

As tensions escalated, the driver allegedly made a threatening remark, saying, "I'll do to you what happened to the girl in Kolkata," referencing a recent rape and murder case in West Bengal.

Shocked and alarmed by the threat, the students demanded that the driver stop the vehicle. Once he complied, they pulled him out of the auto-rickshaw and began to physically assault him.

Passersby, who witnessed the altercation, quickly intervened and joined the students in attacking the driver. The situation only deescalated after the driver apologized to the students.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and calls for better law enforcement.

"If men and women begin speaking up like in this case, such instances will go down for sure," wrote one irked user on X.

Another added, "This is why capital punishment is necessary, a fear must be there. Where is this?"

A third user said, "The public will have to support this and the government also needs to bring strong laws against this. People have no fear in doing such work."

Also read: Delhi SHOCKER! Man kidnaps, rapes 4-year-old in Shahbad Dairy, locals torch accused's house (WATCH)

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

Latest Videos