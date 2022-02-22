Noida: Pod taxi to now have a 12 km track; here's all about it

This will be the first computer-controlled vehicle in public transportation, with the computer pod signalling the taxi as soon as the passenger purchases the ticket and the taxi waiting for you at the station.

The Pod Taxi's route, which runs between the sectors of the Yamuna area from Noida International Airport, will be changed. The pod taxi would run from the airport to Yamuna Authority's Sector 20-21. Now that the 12 km track is complete, there will be 12 stations. This project will cost approximately Rs 810 crore. However, this track was supposed to be built up to 14.6 km earlier, with 17 stations. In addition, Rs 864 crore was to be spent. This pod taxi project is expected to be completed by January 2024.

These taxis will travel at speeds ranging from 15 to 40 kilometres per hour. Travelling in a pod taxi will cost you eight rupees every kilometre. In addition, eight people will be able to travel in a cab while sitting, and 13 people will be able to travel while standing. Every half hour, pod taxis will be available.

Pad Taxi will transport approximately 8,000 passengers per day. The corridor will be built on the first floor. Both tracks will cost approximately Rs 862 crore to build. This includes stations, charging stations, and so on. Each sector will have one station. The DPR has proposed to operate driverless and battery-powered pad taxis.

It weighs 820 kilogrammes and has a carrying capacity of up to 500 kilogrammes. This will be the first computer-controlled vehicle in public transportation, with the computer pod signalling the taxi as soon as the passenger purchases the ticket and the taxi waiting for you at the station. The taxi will continue to recharge as long as it is parked at the station.

In the first phase, the goal is to run five cabs. When the service begins, Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to operate pod taxis.

