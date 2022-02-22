  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida: Pod taxi to now have a 12 km track; here's all about it

    This will be the first computer-controlled vehicle in public transportation, with the computer pod signalling the taxi as soon as the passenger purchases the ticket and the taxi waiting for you at the station.
     

    Noida Pod taxi to now have a 12 km track here s all about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Noida, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Pod Taxi's route, which runs between the sectors of the Yamuna area from Noida International Airport, will be changed. The pod taxi would run from the airport to Yamuna Authority's Sector 20-21. Now that the 12 km track is complete, there will be 12 stations. This project will cost approximately Rs 810 crore. However, this track was supposed to be built up to 14.6 km earlier, with 17 stations. In addition, Rs 864 crore was to be spent. This pod taxi project is expected to be completed by January 2024.

    These taxis will travel at speeds ranging from 15 to 40 kilometres per hour. Travelling in a pod taxi will cost you eight rupees every kilometre. In addition, eight people will be able to travel in a cab while sitting, and 13 people will be able to travel while standing. Every half hour, pod taxis will be available.

    Pad Taxi will transport approximately 8,000 passengers per day. The corridor will be built on the first floor. Both tracks will cost approximately Rs 862 crore to build. This includes stations, charging stations, and so on. Each sector will have one station. The DPR has proposed to operate driverless and battery-powered pad taxis.

    It weighs 820 kilogrammes and has a carrying capacity of up to 500 kilogrammes. This will be the first computer-controlled vehicle in public transportation, with the computer pod signalling the taxi as soon as the passenger purchases the ticket and the taxi waiting for you at the station. The taxi will continue to recharge as long as it is parked at the station.

    In the first phase, the goal is to run five cabs. When the service begins, Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to operate pod taxis. 

    Also Read. | Pod taxi to replace feeder service in Bengaluru Metro stations?

    Also Read | IRCTC to launch Japanese-style pod hotel at Mumbai Central; all you need to know about it

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why KCR's march towards Delhi should worry Mamata Banerjee, and PM Modi

    Why KCR's march towards Delhi should worry Mamata Banerjee, and PM Modi

    Information and Broadcasting Ministry orders blocking of apps website of SFJ linked Punjab Politics TV gcw

    I&B Ministry orders blocking of apps, website of SFJ-linked 'Punjab Politics TV'

    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: DMK leading in Nagercoil; BJP opens account

    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: DMK leading in Nagercoil; BJP opens account

    Swami Gangeshananda bobbitisation case: Crime branch unravels conspiracy, case concocted-dnm

    Swami Gangeshananda bobbitisation case: Crime branch unravels conspiracy, ‘case concocted’

    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results Tanjore Kumbakonam DMK

    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: DMK's double gain in Tanjore district

    Recent Stories

    Why KCR's march towards Delhi should worry Mamata Banerjee, and PM Modi

    Why KCR's march towards Delhi should worry Mamata Banerjee, and PM Modi

    Information and Broadcasting Ministry orders blocking of apps website of SFJ linked Punjab Politics TV gcw

    I&B Ministry orders blocking of apps, website of SFJ-linked 'Punjab Politics TV'

    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: DMK leading in Nagercoil; BJP opens account

    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: DMK leading in Nagercoil; BJP opens account

    Swami Gangeshananda bobbitisation case: Crime branch unravels conspiracy, case concocted-dnm

    Swami Gangeshananda bobbitisation case: Crime branch unravels conspiracy, ‘case concocted’

    Why cricketers prefer Indian Premier League IPL over any other Twenty20 T20 league?-ayh

    Why cricketers prefer IPL over any other T20 league?

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon
    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Video Icon
    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Video Icon
    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon