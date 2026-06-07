A 46-year-old man died in Noida after his bike lost balance when plaster fell from a building. The victim, Vikas Chawla, hit his head against a wall and was declared dead at the hospital. Police said legal proceedings are underway.

In a fatal accident, a 46-year-old man died after hitting his head against a wall when plaster fell from above, causing his bike to lose balance and topple on Saturday, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Vikas Chawla, son of Ravindra Chawla, a resident of Arihant Amber Society under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.

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Details on the incident

According to officials, Chawla was leaving the society when plaster fell from above, causing his bike to topple and leading him to hit his head against a wall, sustaining severe injuries. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased's family is present at the scene. Law and order have been maintained, and further legal proceedings are underway. (ANI)