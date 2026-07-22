Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging him to break his fast. He assured that the govt is open to discussions and will respond to Wangchuk's letter. Nadda also addressed the NEET-UG issue, calling for a discussion.

Govt Open to Discussions on All Issues: Nadda Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters here, Nadda said the government is open to discussions on all issues and is always willing to address them. Answering queries, Nadda said that his meeting with the CJP delegation on Monday took place in a cordial atmosphere. He said the government will respond to Wangchuk's letter written today and ensure that talks move forward."We went to inquire about his well-being. He had been shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta. Since he was in the ICU, the environment there was very restricted. During our visit, we inquired about his health and well-being," he said."We also requested him to break his fast, join the mainstream, and guide the children in the right direction. Our government is open to discussions on all issues and is always willing to address them...Today, he wrote me an open letter. We will respond to that letter, and after responding, we will ensure that the talks move forward," he added. Meeting with Party Representatives Nadda said the government is willing for further discussion with Cockroach Janata Party representatives. "The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very calmly. I also told them that it would be better if they submitted their points in writing. They have put all those points in writing...I also told them that we are ready for a discussion. Whenever they ask, we are prepared to discuss the matter...We had no meeting today," he said. 'Don't Politicise Paper Leaks' Nadda said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion. Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament."We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?"he asked."How have we addressed this issue when a paper leak has come to our attention, and how should other governments address it? What is the point we should deeply consider and find a solution to so that injustice is not done to our students, numbering in the millions?" he added.The senior BJP leader said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that there have been over 150 paper leaks and it is a matter of investigation. "The government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation," he said."The demand of the students, the issue they have raised regarding paper leaks. First of all, I urge that we should not politicize this issue and it is not appropriate to seek political advantage from it. This is a serious problem and requires in-depth discussion," he added.In his press conference earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi made several attacks on the government and demanded resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, went to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk, said they requested him to break his fast and guide children.Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters here, Nadda said the government is open to discussions on all issues and is always willing to address them. Answering queries, Nadda said that his meeting with the CJP delegation on Monday took place in a cordial atmosphere. He said the government will respond to Wangchuk's letter written today and ensure that talks move forward."We went to inquire about his well-being. He had been shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta. Since he was in the ICU, the environment there was very restricted. During our visit, we inquired about his health and well-being," he said."We also requested him to break his fast, join the mainstream, and guide the children in the right direction. Our government is open to discussions on all issues and is always willing to address them...Today, he wrote me an open letter. We will respond to that letter, and after responding, we will ensure that the talks move forward," he added.Nadda said the government is willing for further discussion with Cockroach Janata Party representatives. "The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very calmly. I also told them that it would be better if they submitted their points in writing. They have put all those points in writing...I also told them that we are ready for a discussion. Whenever they ask, we are prepared to discuss the matter...We had no meeting today," he said.Nadda said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion. Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament."We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?"he asked."How have we addressed this issue when a paper leak has come to our attention, and how should other governments address it? What is the point we should deeply consider and find a solution to so that injustice is not done to our students, numbering in the millions?" he added.The senior BJP leader said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that there have been over 150 paper leaks and it is a matter of investigation. "The government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation," he said."The demand of the students, the issue they have raised regarding paper leaks. First of all, I urge that we should not politicize this issue and it is not appropriate to seek political advantage from it. This is a serious problem and requires in-depth discussion," he added.In his press conference earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi made several attacks on the government and demanded resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)