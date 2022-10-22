Noida: Gang secretly films couples at OYO hotel rooms; four held

The group would blackmail the couples and threaten to leak the videos if they did not pay up, according to police. According to preliminary findings, hotel employees were not involved in the racket.

Four people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly recording intimate moments between couples by concealing cameras in OYO hotel rooms.

According to police, the group would blackmail the couples and threaten to leak the videos if they did not pay up. According to preliminary findings, hotel employees were not involved in the racket.

According to police, members of the group allegedly booked rooms in OYO hotels and installed hidden cameras in the rooms before checking out. They returned after a few days and took the cameras. According to police, they then contacted the targeted couple.

Vishnu Singh, Abdul Wahav, Pankaj Kumar, and Anurag Kumar Singh are said to be members of three different gangs operating in Noida. These organisations were involved in various illegal activities, including unauthorised call centres and the provision of fake SIM cards for illegal purposes.

Eleven laptops, 21 mobile phones, and 22 ATM cards were among the items seized during the raid, according to the police, who added that the gang is said to have operations throughout the country.

One of the gang members has escaped, and efforts are being made to arrest him.

"Vishnu and Abdul Wahav, the accused, used to send videos of intimate moments to the couple's phone and demand money, threatening to post the videos on the internet if their demands were not met. Pankaj, the third accused, used to provide registered SIM cards and accounts in other people's names in exchange for extortion money," Senior cop Saad Mian Khan explained the gang's strategy.

According to a police official, they had 11 laptops, 7 CPUs, 21 mobile phones, 22 ATM cards from various banks, one PAN card, one Aadhar card, 14 fake I Pharma cards, and many more fake documents, I cards, and SIM cards. One of his companions is still absconding. OYO has not yet responded to the incident.

