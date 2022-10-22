Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida: Gang secretly films couples at OYO hotel rooms; four held

    The group would blackmail the couples and threaten to leak the videos if they did not pay up, according to police. According to preliminary findings, hotel employees were not involved in the racket.
     

    Noida Gang secretly films couples at OYO hotel rooms; four held - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    Four people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly recording intimate moments between couples by concealing cameras in OYO hotel rooms.

    According to police, the group would blackmail the couples and threaten to leak the videos if they did not pay up. According to preliminary findings, hotel employees were not involved in the racket.

    According to police, members of the group allegedly booked rooms in OYO hotels and installed hidden cameras in the rooms before checking out. They returned after a few days and took the cameras. According to police, they then contacted the targeted couple.

    Vishnu Singh, Abdul Wahav, Pankaj Kumar, and Anurag Kumar Singh are said to be members of three different gangs operating in Noida. These organisations were involved in various illegal activities, including unauthorised call centres and the provision of fake SIM cards for illegal purposes.

    Eleven laptops, 21 mobile phones, and 22 ATM cards were among the items seized during the raid, according to the police, who added that the gang is said to have operations throughout the country.

    One of the gang members has escaped, and efforts are being made to arrest him.

    "Vishnu and Abdul Wahav, the accused, used to send videos of intimate moments to the couple's phone and demand money, threatening to post the videos on the internet if their demands were not met. Pankaj, the third accused, used to provide registered SIM cards and accounts in other people's names in exchange for extortion money," Senior cop Saad Mian Khan explained the gang's strategy.

    According to a police official, they had 11 laptops, 7 CPUs, 21 mobile phones, 22 ATM cards from various banks, one PAN card, one Aadhar card, 14 fake I Pharma cards, and many more fake documents, I cards, and SIM cards. One of his companions is still absconding. OYO has not yet responded to the incident.

    Also Read: Noida society president election turns violent; hair pulled, 2 detained | Watch

    Also Read: Stray dog mauls to death 7-month-old baby inside Noida housing society

    Also Read: Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad schools to remain close today following heavy rainfall

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand: 26-year-old techie gang-raped in Chaibasa, 12 detained AJR

    Jharkhand: 26-year-old techie gang-raped in Chaibasa, 12 detained

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details AJR

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details

    Military chopper crash: Search and rescue mission concludes as official recover fifth and last body AJR

    Military chopper crash: Search and rescue mission concludes as official recover fifth and last body

    Delhi PUC not mandatory for refuelling from October 25; know details here - adt

    Delhi: PUC not mandatory for refuelling from October 25; know details here

    Exclusive 'Anyone will react': Retd colonel Dinny after Kerala cops assault soldier AJR

    'Anyone will react': Retd Colonel S Dinny after Kerala cops assault soldier

    Recent Stories

    IFFI 2022 RRR The Kashmir Files among 45 films selected for the festival drb

    IFFI 2022: ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ among 45 films selected for the festival

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: All-round show fires NZ to 89-run win over defending champions Australia snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: All-round show fires NZ to 89-run win over defending champions Australia

    Jharkhand: 26-year-old techie gang-raped in Chaibasa, 12 detained AJR

    Jharkhand: 26-year-old techie gang-raped in Chaibasa, 12 detained

    Who is Riva Arora? Child actor is being TROLLED for THIS reason drb

    Who is Riva Arora? Child actor is being TROLLED for THIS reason

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav willing to take his chances, just wants me to be there, says Kohli snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav willing to take his chances, just wants me to be there, says Kohli

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon