    Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad schools to remain close today following heavy rainfall

    All schools across boards, operating class 1 to 12, will remain closed for a day. Schools in Noida and other Uttar Pradesh districts such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Meerut, and Agra will be shut on Monday due to heavy rain.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 9:18 AM IST

    Due to severe rain in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, schools in Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Agra, among others, will be closed on Monday. All schools in the operational classes 1–12 will be closed for the day.

    Since Saturday afternoon, the national capital area has been inundated by rain, flooding roads and uprooting trees. Due to heavy rain, district officials in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri, and Firozabad have announced school closures. The directive specified that the closure would apply to all courses up to and including the 12th grade, as well as all schools across all boards.

    "Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

    Therefore, all principals and headmasters should make sure that the directive is followed, Singh said in the order.  According to IMD data, Gautam Buddh Nagar saw constant rain over the weekend, which reduced the temperature there by approximately 10 degrees. The district also received 25 mm of rain up until Sunday morning.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange advisory on Sunday for districts in western Uttar Pradesh due to heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, and requested that officials remain vigilant on Monday as well.

    In addition to Noida, officials in a dozen other districts, including Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Aligarh, and Meerut, ordered the closure of schools today because to the recent deluge. According to authorities, all Aligarh schools up to and including class 12 would be closed till October 12.

    According to the announcement from the Ghaziabad government, all CBSE, ICSE, Madarsa Education Board, and Sanskrit Schools would be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

    Since Saturday, the city has been battered by nonstop rain, causing major waterlogging. Several areas of Noida, notably the "underpass" in Sector 126, experienced traffic bottlenecks and other delays as a result of the waterlogging, including other portions of Noida.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
