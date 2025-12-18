A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a suitcase at her rented flat in Ghaziabad. Police have detained the tenants for questioning as they investigate the motive, including possible financial disputes. Forensic teams are examining the flat.

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Ghaziabad, a 33-year-old woman was discovered dead inside a suitcase at her rented flat after going to collect overdue rent. The victim, identified as Deepashikha Sharma, reportedly visited the flat to ask her tenants for pending payments. Her domestic help found her body concealed under a bed, prompting police to launch a full-scale investigation. The tenants, a couple, have been detained for questioning, and authorities are investigating financial disputes and possible motives behind the crime.

Victim Details and Circumstances of Visit

Deepashikha Sharma lived with her husband, Umesh Sharma, in the Aura Chimera Society at Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad. The couple also owned a second flat in the same society, which had been rented out to Ajay Gupta and Aakriti Gupta earlier this year. On Wednesday evening, Deepashikha reportedly visited the rented property to collect overdue rent but did not return home.

Body Discovered by Domestic Help

Concerned about her prolonged absence, Deepashikha’s domestic help went to check the second flat. According to police officials, the maid discovered her body concealed inside a red suitcase under a bed and immediately alerted the authorities. Police arrived at the scene around 11:15 pm via a Police Response Vehicle (PRV), took control of the flat, and secured the body for further examination.

Police Detain Tenants for Questioning

Ajay and Aakriti Gupta, the tenants of the flat, have been detained by police for questioning. A case has been formally registered based on a written complaint filed by the victim’s family. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, phone records, and financial transactions to determine the motive and establish the sequence of events.

Forensic Examination and Evidence Collection

Forensic teams conducted a detailed inspection of the flat, including the suitcase in which Deepashikha’s body was found. Authorities are collecting all available evidence to understand the circumstances of her death. At this stage, police have not disclosed whether any weapons were recovered or provided details of the injuries sustained.

Investigation Underway

The murder has shocked the gated community, prompting police to conduct extensive questioning of neighbours and continue searches within the society. Investigators are piecing together information from multiple sources to determine the motive and potential involvement of the tenants. The probe remains ongoing, and authorities have assured strict legal action once the investigation is complete.