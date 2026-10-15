A criminal, Shivam Rajput, was shot in the leg and arrested by Noida police after an encounter. He was on a stolen motorcycle and fired at the police while trying to flee a checkpoint. He is a history-sheeter with over a dozen cases.

A criminal, Shivam alias Shubham Rajput, was injured after being shot in the leg during an encounter with police personnel from Sector-63 in Noida, police said. He was allegedly riding a stolen motorcycle without a number plate and opened fire at the police while attempting to flee.

Police Chase and Encounter

Providing details of the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida, Swatantra Kumar Singh, said the encounter took place on the night of October 14 when police personnel were conducting checks near Gol Chakkar. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida, Swatantra Kumar Singh said, "On the night of October 14, police from the Phase 63 police station were conducting checks near the Gol Chakkar when they spotted an individual on a black motorcycle—which lacked a number plate—approaching via the service road under suspicious circumstances. When signaled to stop, the individual, instead of halting, made a U-turn and attempted to flee at high speed. As the police pursued him, his motorcycle skidded and fell; he then began to flee on foot and opened fire on the police party with the intent to kill. In the immediate retaliatory fire, the individual was struck by a bullet. "

Arrest and Criminal Background

ADCP Central Noida Swatantra Kumar Singh further said that the accused was taken into custody after being injured in the exchange of fire and that a background check revealed his involvement in dozens of criminal cases across the NCR. “Following the gunshot, the individual collapsed on the spot. The police party approached him using standard tactical procedures and took him into custody. During questioning, the individual identified himself as Shivam, alias Shubham Rajput, and stated that he is a resident of the Ashram area... A background check revealed that he is implicated in a dozen and a half criminal cases registered across the NCR region. The black motorcycle he was riding was also found to be stolen. The individual was immediately transported to a hospital for emergency medical treatment. Further legal proceedings are currently underway," ACP added. (ANI)