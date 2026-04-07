A 30-year-old call centre manager has been booked for molesting a female colleague inside a car under the guise of dropping her home after a party.

A 30-year-old call centre manager has been booked for molesting a female colleague inside a car under the guise of dropping her home after a party in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram. The complainant, a 26-year-old employee working with the accused at a Noida-based call centre, alleged that the incident unfolded after a gathering hosted at the manager’s residence on the night of March 14.

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According to her statement, the group dispersed around 8:30 am, when the accused allegedly insisted on dropping her home. Despite her repeated refusal, he allegedly forced her into his car. He then began making inappropriate advances and touching her against her will.

As the car moved towards Noida Electronic City, the accused allegedly continued his misconduct, leaving the woman distressed and desperate to escape. She eventually managed to convince him to stop the car and attempted to flee the situation.

“While I was leaving he told me that what I was doing was wrong. He said that my boyfriend and I would have to suffer a lot, and that he would ruin my office life. After the incident, I told my team leader what happened and he took the manager’s side. The team leader told me it did not happen and that it was my imagination. After that his behaviour towards me in the office also remained bad,” she said.

Confirming the legal action, ACP (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava stated that an FIR has been registered under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).