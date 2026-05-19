Class 12 students attempting to apply for re-evaluation on the CBSE portal faced technical glitches, including blank pages and captcha issues. The board, however, maintained that the website was functioning properly, suggesting internet issues.

Several Class 12 students attempting to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) portal reported technical glitches, including blank pages, unresponsive links and captcha-related issues, even as the board maintained that the website was functioning properly. The CBSE on Tuesday opened the post-result facilities for students through its official websites, CBSE and CBSE Re-evaluation Portal, amid concerns over lower-than-expected Class 12 scores and the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

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Conflicting Reports on Portal Functionality

However, many students alleged that they were unable to access the portal after the application window opened. Several candidates claimed that clicking on the re-evaluation link redirected them to a blank or non-responsive page. "While registering on the CBSE official website to apply for the answer book of Class 12th, I am unable to register because the captcha is not visible -- not a single time but multiple times," a student posted on social media.

Responding to the complaints, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said the portal was functioning properly and suggested that the issue could be related to internet connectivity. "The portal is working fine. I myself checked it by filing as a dummy candidate. There might be internet issues but the portal is working fine," Bhardwaj told ANI.

Frustration Mounts, Board Reduces Fees

The glitches have triggered frustration among students and parents, many of whom have already raised concerns over the evaluation process and the newly introduced OSM system. Amid mounting criticism, the board has reduced the fee for verification and re-evaluation processes to Rs 100. The fee for obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets has been slashed from Rs 700 to Rs 100, while the verification fee has also been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100. The fee for re-checking each question has been fixed at Rs 25.

CBSE Re-evaluation Schedule

CBSE begins accepting requests for re-evaluation from May 19. Applications for obtaining answer sheet copies will start from May 22, while students will be able to access their rechecked answer sheets between May 26 and May 29. (ANI)