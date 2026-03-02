A delivery boy in Greater Noida was allegedly assaulted by a Nigerian tenant over a payment dispute. The incident sparked outrage and protests from residents, who demanded the tenant’s immediate eviction from the housing society.

A disturbing incident from Greater Noida has sparked outrage after a delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by a Nigerian tenant inside a residential society following a payment dispute. The altercation reportedly began when the delivery executive asked for payment for an order, leading to a heated argument that quickly turned violent.

The incident took place in a housing society where the accused had been living on rent for nearly a year. Residents claim this was not the first time the tenant had displayed aggressive behaviour, alleging repeated instances of misconduct and disregard for society rules.

As news of the assault spread, angry residents gathered and staged a protest, demanding strict action and immediate eviction of the tenant. The situation escalated briefly, prompting police intervention to restore calm and initiate an inquiry into the matter. Authorities confirmed that the dispute stemmed from payment issues and stated that discussions are underway with the flat owner to vacate the tenant.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns around tenant verification, safety of gig workers, and accountability within gated communities. Residents are urging stricter background checks and enforcement of housing norms to prevent such incidents in the future.