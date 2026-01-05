A 47-year-old South Korean national was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in girlfriend after an argument over alcohol in Greater Noida’s Sector 150 on Sunday.

In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old South Korean national was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in girlfriend after an argument over alcohol in Greater Noida’s Sector 150 on Sunday. The victim, Duck Hee Yuh, a logistics company employee who had been working in Greater Noida for the past decade, was attacked inside the couple’s flat at ATS Pious Hideways. His girlfriend, Lunjeana Pamai (22), a native of Bishnupur in Manipur, allegedly stabbed him multiple times following a violent altercation. She later took the bleeding man to hospital with the help of his driver, but doctors declared him dead. Pamai has since been detained for questioning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police said they were alerted after receiving information from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), where Hee was rushed after the attack. "A team reached the hospital and learnt that the South Korean national was in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend for the past two years," said Sudheer Kumar, ADCP (Greater Noida).

As per reports, the couple had met at a party in Gurgaon before entering a relationship and had been living together in Greater Noida. While Hee was employed, Pamai was not working at the time.

According to police, the fight erupted after Pamai objected to Hee’s prolonged drinking. Kumar said Pamai told officers that Hee had been consuming alcohol since Saturday morning, which led to rising tensions between the two. "According to her, Pamai tried to stop him from drinking between 3 am and 4 am. She asked him to have dinner and go off to sleep. But Hee became aggressive, which led to a heated argument between the two. It soon escalated into a physical fight, and Hee thrashed Pamai badly. In retaliation, she picked up a knife from the dining table and stabbed Hee a number of times in the chest," the officer said.

After the stabbing, Pamai called Hee’s driver, Mandeep Singh, to the flat. "She asked him to come to the flat. When Singh arrived early in the morning, Pamai told him everything. Singh called an ambulance and took Hee to hospital along with Pamai. By the time they reached GIMS, Hee had died. When his girlfriend came to know about Hee's death, she quietly left the hospital without informing anyone," the ADCP said.

Police have informed Hee’s family in South Korea, who are travelling to Noida. Based on Singh’s complaint, a case has been registered against Pamai under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Knowledge Park police station.

Another police officer, quoting the driver, said the couple frequently argued, often over "trivial matters". Singh also recalled an incident from last month when Hee allegedly became aggressive and verbally abused his girlfriend.

"We have initiated an investigation into the sequence of events that led to the man's murder. Pamai has been detained for further questioning," the officer said.