CM Yogi Adityanath hailed the start of commercial operations at Noida International Airport as a historic moment. He credited the project's success to farmer cooperation, government commitment, and PM Modi's vision for developing Western UP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called the commencement of commercial operations at the Noida International Airport in Jewar a "historic moment" for Western Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Buddha Nagar and the country's aviation sector, crediting farmers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the project's success.

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Addressing a gathering of farmers who contributed land for the airport project, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the airport has been made possible due to their cooperation and the government's commitment to timely execution. "It is a historic day for Jewar, for Gautam Buddha Nagar, for Western Uttar Pradesh and for the aviation sector of the entire nation as one of India's most promising international airports has commenced commercial flight operations," he said.

Overcoming Challenges Through Dialogue

Recalling the early stages of the project, Adityanath said the state cabinet had approved the proposal and strict timelines were set for officials. "I gave a deadline to the District Magistrate and other officials to initiate the land acquisition process within 100 days. There was a challenge, but the farmers placed their trust in us," he said.

He further stated that initial resistance during land acquisition was resolved through dialogue. "I sat with nearly 100 farmers and told them this is a golden opportunity for development. Your land will become the foundation of a new future," he said.

Transforming Jewar into a Development Hub

Referring to the transformation of the region, the Chief Minister said Jewar, once affected by crime and lack of infrastructure, is now emerging as a major development hub. He added that the airport will boost cargo facilities, aircraft maintenance, and global connectivity, reducing India's dependence on foreign hubs.

Future Development and Allied Infrastructure

Adityanath also highlighted upcoming allied infrastructure, including a Tata Centre of Excellence under the Yamuna Authority, various skill development programmes, degree colleges, medical and sports facilities, trauma centres and an indoor stadium to nurture Olympic-level talent.

"This is just the beginning. Jewar has now written its name in history," he said, adding that youth will be trained and prepared for emerging aviation and industrial opportunities.

He thanked farmers, including women participants, for their contribution and said the project reflects the "double-engine government's" commitment to development and timely delivery. (ANI)