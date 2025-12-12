Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed rumours of a political dinner meeting amid BJP's attack on the govt as 'unpopular'. He also signalled the positive return of IPL matches to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium following a past stampede.

BJP Mounts Attack on Siddaramaiah Government

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar dismissed speculation about the nature of a dinner meeting that he had last night. D K Shivakumar said, "Who said? There was no dinner meeting or anything. I had gone for a dinner to my former DCC president to pay respect, they contributed a lot to Karnataka, Belgavi. So to honor them, I went along with my friends. There is no other politics."

Earlier, the BJP in Karnataka mounted an all-out attack on the Siddaramaiah government in the state, terming the incumbent government as the most unpopular. BJP MLA and Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashoka said, "As compared to Siddaramaiah of 2013, Siddaramaiah of 2025 is the worst. This term is the worst in the history of Karnataka. Totally unpopular."

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that in the tussle between CM Siddaramiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar over the top post the state's interests have been ignored. "There is a leg pulling in the Congress party for the sharing of power. CM is saying that he would continue for the full term, but the other group is pulling their leg and wants to change power. Even the son of Siddaramaiah is saying that his father would continue for 5 years, and the DK group is angry at him. Amid this tussle, the government has failed in its responsibilities. Problems are growing day by day," he said.

IPL Matches May Return to Chinnaswamy Stadium

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar also signalled that IPL games could soon return to the Chinaswamy Stadium. Games had been suspended following the stampede at RCB victory celebrations. "We have decided about the IPL matches. We are positive. We have asked our home minister to have a meeting with them. Our Home minister Dr Parameshwar will discuss with the cricket association. They have to go ahead with the Cunnah report. They have to respect the Cunnah report. The home minister will deal with it. But we are very positive. We want IPL and all matches to continue. We don't want the image of Bengaluru to be spoiled," he said.

RCB's Commitment to Fans After Tragedy

In September, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outlined the framework of RCB Cares, its long-term commitment to fans. The programme focuses on supporting, empowering, and elevating the 12th Man Army through meaningful actions.

Earlier, the Bengaluru-based franchise announced a financial aid of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the victims who tragically lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's victory celebrations on June 4. The incident, which claimed eleven lives, left the entire cricketing fraternity and RCB fans across the country in shock. (ANI)