Karnataka's Health Minister, UT Khader, has announced a ban on the sale of junk food in school and hospital canteens to combat the rise of lifestyle-related illnesses. This initiative, starting with District Wenlock Hospital, is part of a larger public health strategy that also includes enhancing food testing facilities.

Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader on Saturday stated that the sale of junk food would be banned in schools and hospitals. He made the remark in response to growing health worries over careless eating. According to The New Indian Express, Khader told reporters during a review conference at the District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru that excessive junk food intake was the primary cause of most lifestyle-related illnesses.

Advocating a “complete ban" on the sale of fast food in schools and hospital canteens, he said: “Let the process begin at District Wenlock Hospital so that it can serve as a model for other government and private hospitals to follow".

Concerns about whether food producers adhere to safety regulations prior to releasing their goods onto the market were also addressed by the minister. He said that in order to guarantee accurate food item testing and bolster food safety compliance, the state government will enhance the current food testing facilities and establish a new laboratory.

Khader instructed the District Health Officer to step up public awareness efforts on the dangers of malaria and how to prevent it, given the ongoing monsoon season and worries about a possible breakout. Additionally, he demanded that property owners who permit waterlogging that can turn into mosquito breeding grounds face severe consequences.

Over time, the number of malaria cases in Karnataka has significantly decreased. For the first time, the state recorded less than 1,000 instances in 2021.

By targeting schools, the government aims to influence dietary habits from a young age. The inclusion of hospitals is just as strategic — ensuring that environments meant for recovery are not contributing to the very health problems they are supposed to treat. This policy effectively declares schools and hospitals as 'junk food-free zones'.