Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya protested the Karnataka govt's plan to acquire 5 acres of Lalbagh for a tunnel road. He alleged the project includes a 5-story commercial complex and is being challenged in the High Court through PILs.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday spearheaded a protest at Lalbagh, distributing posters and leaflets with the tagline "Lalbagh is for sale" to voice his opposition against the Karnataka state government's proposal to acquire over five acres of the park's land for a tunnel road project. The BJP MP, along with supporters, distributed literature to morning walkers and visitors, appealing to citizens to "save Lalbagh" from what he termed an assault on the city's green heritage.

Surya Alleges Commercial Exploitation

Surya alleged that the state government's plan involves not just infrastructure development but also commercial exploitation of the heritage site. Speaking to the ANI during the protest, Tejasvi Surya said: "The Karnataka state government has, in its affidavit to the High Court, stated that they want to acquire five acres of Lal Bagh land. Lal Bagh is a heritage of Bengaluru. It is the last large lung space where people can come and enjoy some peace of mind. It is contributing to the groundwater level of the city.''

Bengaluru South MP said that the matter has been challenged in court, which has made the tunnel road process subject to the final outcome of Public Interest Litigations (PILs). Surya claimed that the intention to commercialise the heritage site is clearly documented in the tender and Detailed Project Report (DPR). ''The Lal Bagh lake is an important piece of ecology and heritage. Five acres is not a small joke. We have questioned this act of the government in court. The court is hearing the matter. Thankfully, it has made the entire tender process and the tunnel road process subject to the final outcome of the public interest litigation. What is even more alarming is that the tender permits the contractor to build a five-story commercial complex on the five acres in Lal Bagh that they want to acquire. It is all written in black and white in the tender documents and in the DPR,'' he said.

''Our fight is not against any infrastructure project. Our fight is not against development. We want development, but we want the right kind of development. Please do not spoil whatever little green heritage is left of Bengaluru for real estate projects,'' he added.

Project Subject to PIL Outcome, Says HC

Earlier on July 16, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stated that the Karnataka HC has made the tunnel road project subject to PIL outcomes and reiterated the interim protection against tree felling in Lalbagh. Terming the project "patently illegal" due to a lack of environmental impact assessments, he noted that the next hearing for final disposal is scheduled for August 20.

"High Court of Karnataka heard the batch of public interest litigations challenging the state government's tunnel road project today. The Chief Justice directed the state government to inform any prospective contractor or concessionaire about the pendency of these proceedings. The court also directed that no equities shall be created in relation to the project. The Chief Justice reiterated the earlier interim order protecting tree felling in Lal Bagh,'' he said.

''The High Court further made the tender process and the tunnel road project subject to the outcome of the public interest litigation. The next hearing has been scheduled for 20 August, when the matter will be heard for final disposal. I am grateful to the High Court for the interim protection granted at this stage. The tunnel road project is patently illegal. No environmental impact assessment has been conducted'' he added. (ANI)