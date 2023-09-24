'No matter what they do...': Rahul Gandhi on upcoming Assembly elections, cites Karnataka Congress' challenges

Addressing the topic of 'One Nation, One Election,' Rahul Gandhi dismissed it as a distraction strategy employed by the BJP, diverting attention from the real issues facing the people of India.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (September 24) expressed confidence in his party's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. He also suggested that the BJP should prepare for a "surprise" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leader highlighted a valuable lesson learned from the Congress's recent experience in Karnataka and how the party has adapted accordingly.

"Right now, we are probably winning Telangana, we are certainly winning Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, we are very close in Rajasthan, and we think we will be able to win. That's what BJP is also saying internally," Rahul Gandhi said.

The former Congress president explained that the BJP often wins elections by diverting attention and preventing their opponents from defining their own narrative. He emphasized that in Karnataka, the Congress strategically fought the election in a way that denied the BJP the opportunity to dictate the narrative.

In the context of a situation where the BJP wields considerable influence over the media, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Congress has adapted to control the narrative among the people.

He emphasized that the primary issues in India revolve around wealth concentration, significant wealth inequality, widespread unemployment, injustice toward lower caste, OBCs, and tribal communities, and rising prices. These, he stated, are the critical issues that require attention and resolution.