'No liquor at TN wedding halls': Minister clears air on 'special license' to serve alcohol

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, the minister said, "The government has granted permission to serve liquor only at international sports events like the IPL and at GIM, as prevailing in other states. This can't be permitted to be served at wedding events."

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday (April 24) denied granting permission to serve liquor at wedding halls, even as leaders from the opposition slammed the ruling DMK's move to dilute the total prohibition policy.

V Senthil Balaji, the Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister, said that rules were relaxed to allow liquor to be served at international sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and global investors meet (GIM) "on the basis of need" in conformity with the rules prevailing in other parts of the country.

However, the government notification dated March 18, 2023, stated that the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, has been amended to provide special licence for possession of liquor and serving to the guests, visitors and participants in the international/national summits and events, conferences, celebrations, festivals, etc.

"The special permission valid for a specific time duration for one or more days shall be issued by the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise) with prior approval of the district collector on payment of licence fees as specified," the notification said.

It provides permission in two categories: commercial premises viz. conference hall, convention centre, marriage hall, banquet hall, sports stadium, etc., and non-commercial i.e. issuing one-time possession and supply of the alcoholic drink during the conduct of household celebrations, functions, parties, etc.

The issue of liquor under FL-12 special licence will be in pegs/bottles for consumption, the notification said. Strongly condemning the ruling DMK for promising total prohibition, but opening the liquor outlets for 12 hours, AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami said the government has now allowed the sale of liquor in marriage halls and stadium.

"It has ruined the future of the youth by making them addicted to alcohol," he alleged. "People will soon teach a lesson to this government, which continues to engage in such anti-people activities that disturb public peace and increase crime," he said on his Twitter site.

BJP state chief K Annamalai too criticised the government on this issue and said the DMK came to power assuring to close liquor shops in a phased manner, but it has been increasing the target for alcohol sale every year.

Expressing their displeasure, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the amendment to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, will lead to children and youth to drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol and thereby endanger the lives of the public.

(With inputs from PTI)