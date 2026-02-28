Central Railway's Solapur Division has inducted a new 8-wheeler Tower Wagon to enhance electric traction infrastructure. The advanced vehicle will improve OHE maintenance, support system upgrades, and boost operational reliability and safety.

The Solapur Division of Central Railway, in a significant step towards strengthening electric traction infrastructure and enhancing operational reliability, has inducted a new 8-wheeler Tower Wagon for the Traction Distribution (TRD) Department.

According to the release, the newly inducted state-of-the-art tower wagon is especially designed for enhanced stability, improved safety standards and greater operational efficiency. Its advanced features will enable maintenance teams to carry out OHE works more effectively, ensuring higher standards of reliability in electric traction systems.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Supporting Advanced Traction System Upgrade

Importantly, the tower wagon will play a key role in supporting the upgradation of the OHE network from the conventional 1x25 kV AC traction system to the advanced 2x25 kV AC traction system. This technological transition is vital to meeting future traffic growth, higher power demands and improved energy efficiency, thereby preparing the division for next-generation rail operations.

Boosting Maintenance and Reliability

With the addition of this advanced 8-wheeler tower wagon, Solapur Division now operates a total of 11 tower wagons, substantially strengthening its capability to undertake Overhead Equipment (OHE) inspection, preventive maintenance and restoration activities across its electrified routes.

It is emphasised that increased availability of tower wagons will enable more frequent inspections and timely preventive maintenance of critical OHE assets. This proactive strategy is expected to minimise failures, enhance system reliability and ensure smoother and safer train operations.

Benefits for Passenger and Freight Services

According to the release, the initiative will directly benefit both passenger and freight services by improving punctuality, operational efficiency and overall safety standards.

A Milestone in Railway Modernisation

The tower wagon was inaugurated by the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Solapur, in the presence of officials and staff members of the electrical and TRD departments.

The commissioning of the new 8-wheeler Tower Wagon underscores the continued commitment of Indian Railways towards modernisation, infrastructure upgradation and adoption of advanced maintenance practices. It marks yet another milestone in strengthening the electrification framework of Solapur Division and ensuring reliable, efficient and future-ready train services. (ANI)