Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai declared the DMK-Congress alliance 'natural and intact'. He said seat-sharing talks are progressing well and asserted that PM Modi's visits to the state won't yield any benefits for the BJP.

Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said that the alliance between the DMK and the Congress is natural and very intact, and asserted that even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps visiting poll-bound state, the BJP won't be able to reap any benefits in the upcoming elections.

'Alliance is Natural and Intact'

Speaking to reporters, Selvaperunthagai said discussions with the DMK regarding seat sharing have been progressing well. "The alliance between the DMK and the Congress is natural, very intact. Today's talks were also very good. We are very happy to meet them. They also told us some things. We are only talking and negotiating with the DMK," Selvaperunthagai said.

BJP Won't Reap Benefits

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the Tamil Nadu Congress chief said the people here are "far away from the ideology of the BJP and RSS". "Even if Modi comes to Tamil Nadu 100 times, he won't take anything from Tamil Nadu," he added.

Seat-Sharing for 2026 Assembly Polls

The statement comes as political parties in Tamil Nadu are in the process of finalising seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for the first half of 2026. Earlier in the day, senior leaders arrived at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai to hold discussions on seat-sharing arrangements with Congress for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.