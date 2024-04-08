Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No harm in taking a break, allow someone else do it': Prashant Kishor's advice to Rahul Gandhi

    Political strategist Prashant Kishor said Rahul Gandhi is running Congress and has been unable to either step aside or let somebody else steer the party despite his inability to deliver in the last 10 years.
     

    No harm in taking a break, allow someone else do it': Prashant Kishor's advice to Rahul Gandhi gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has advised former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to “step aside” and “take a break” if the grand old party has an underwhelming showing in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said, "Gandhi, for all practical purposes, is running his party and has been unable to either step aside or let somebody else steer the Congress despite his inability to deliver in the last 10 years."

    "When you are doing the same work for the last 10 years without any success, then there is no harm in taking a break... You should allow someone else to do it for five years," Kishor told news agency PTI.

    The poll strategist called the Gandhi scion's leadership style "undemocratic," and he departed from the opposition party after developing a resurrection plan that he could not agree upon with its leadership. He made the point that, no matter where they are in the globe, competent leaders must have the quality of actively recognizing and addressing their inadequacies.

    "However, Rahul Gandhi feels as though he is an expert on everything. Nobody can help you if you refuse to accept that you need help. He feels he requires someone who can execute what he believes is correct. That's not feasible," Kishor remarked.

    Referring to Gandhi's resignation as Congress president after the party's defeat in the 2019 polls, he noted that the Lok Sabha MP had then stated he would step back and let someone else take charge. But, Kishor said, he has behaved differently in real life than he has stated.

    He went on to say that many leaders privately acknowledge that they are unable to make any choices inside the party without "xyz's" consent, alluding to the need to submit to Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi should not demand that he alone must deliver for the party despite repeated setbacks, according to Kishor.

    He drew attention to the fact that the Congress, in spite of its majority, fell from 206 seats to 44 in the 2014 elections, at a time when the BJP's hold on key institutions was waning.

    Kishor, who played a key role in the triumphant electoral campaigns of many prominent parties, asserted that the Congress faces "structural" shortcomings in its functioning that need to be rectified for its prosperity.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    1999 video of PM Modi's prophecy on Viksit Bharat of 21st century goes viral (WATCH)

    1999 video of PM Modi's prophecy on Viksit Bharat of 21st century goes viral (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh complaints of MCC violation received through cVIGIL app in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC's cVIGIL app receives over 1 lakh poll code violation complaints in Kerala

    Beware of fraud Whatsapp calls from Pakistan, warns telecom ministry

    Beware of fraud Whatsapp calls from Pakistan, warns telecom ministry

    Kerala: Chances of high waves, sea attacks in the state today rkn

    Kerala: Chances of high waves, sea attacks in the state today

    Karnataka: Class 5,8 and 9 board exam results to be announced today amid alleged lapses in evaluation vkp

    Karnataka: Class 5,8 and 9 board exam results to be announced today amid alleged lapses in evaluation

    Recent Stories

    1999 video of PM Modi's prophecy on Viksit Bharat of 21st century goes viral (WATCH)

    1999 video of PM Modi's prophecy on Viksit Bharat of 21st century goes viral (WATCH)

    Kangana Ranaut shows off her new car 'Mercedes Maybach GLS'; actress recently joined BJP, contesting from Mandi RBA

    Kangana Ranaut shows off her new car 'Mercedes Maybach'; actress recently joined BJP, contesting from Mandi

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chikkamagaluru officials offer voters free transport amid threat from wild animals vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chikkamagaluru officials offer voters free transport amid threat from wild animals

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Know all about new wild card entries rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Know all about new wild card entries

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh complaints of MCC violation received through cVIGIL app in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC's cVIGIL app receives over 1 lakh poll code violation complaints in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon