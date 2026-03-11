The Union Home Secretary chaired a high-level meeting with states to review the uninterrupted supply of LPG. States were directed to prevent hoarding and black marketing amid concerns of potential disruptions due to geopolitical developments.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Secretaries and Directors Generals of Police (DGsP) of all states and Union Territories to review the supply and distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across the country, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The meeting was held to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted availability of domestic cooking gas and preventing any instances of hoarding, black marketing or disruption in supply.

Directives to Prevent Hoarding and Misuse

According to officials, the Home Secretary asked states to maintain strict vigilance over the distribution network and take immediate action against those attempting to hoard LPG cylinders or manipulate supplies for profiteering. Law enforcement agencies were also directed to closely monitor LPG dealers, transporters and storage facilities to prevent diversion of cylinders meant for household use.

Government Aims to Avert Shortages Amid Global Tensions

The meeting assumes significance amid concerns about potential supply disruptions triggered by recent geopolitical developments that could affect energy supply chains.

Officials said the government has moved proactively to safeguard domestic LPG availability and avoid any shortage that may impact households. The move is aimed at ensuring that cooking gas remains easily accessible to households across urban and rural areas.

Boosting Production and Ensuring Last-Mile Delivery

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also instructed oil refineries and public sector oil marketing companies to maximise LPG production and divert additional quantities to the domestic pool. Refiners have been asked to ramp up operations and ensure the timely dispatch of cylinders to distribution points across the country.

Officials said states have been asked to coordinate closely with local authorities and oil companies to ensure that transportation and last-mile delivery of LPG cylinders remain uninterrupted.

Commitment to Continuous Monitoring for Consumers

India is among the world's largest consumers of LPG, which is widely used as a primary cooking fuel in households. The government has significantly expanded LPG coverage over the past decade through initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provides subsidised LPG connections to economically weaker households.

Authorities said the Centre and states will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure that domestic consumers do not face any disruption in cooking gas supply. (ANI)