Kerala CM VD Satheesan launched the 'My Police Station' project in Thiruvananthapuram. This reform aims to make police stations more friendly and accessible, change public perception of fear, and reduce custodial crimes and delays in petition disposal.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Friday inaugurated the 'My Police Station' project at Peroorkada Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram. The initiative seeks to make police stations more friendly and accessible to the public. The state government has called it a comprehensive police station-centric reform in the state's history.

Speaking at the inauguration, Satheesan said the initiative aims to alter how citizens perceive and interact with the police. "The long-standing perception of fear about the police must be changed, and people should develop the confidence that the police are their friends and helpers. At the same time, criminals should have the fear that if they commit a crime, the police will find them and bring them before the law. Officers should behave gently and affectionately towards everyone who comes to the police station, including the elderly, women, and children. The most people-friendly concept of policing in the modern era is being put forward through the 'My Police Station' project," Satheesan said.

Scheme Aims for Prompt and Friendly Service

The "My Police Station" scheme aims to address citizens' issues promptly. Sub-inspectors, including female officers with supervisory powers, will play a crucial role under this scheme. The reform aims to eliminate custodial crimes through a people-friendly approach and reduce delays in petition disposal. A high-tech network from the Home Minister's office to police stations will ensure efficient handling of public grievances.

'An Unforgettable Milestone'

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, who attended the event along with Health Minister K Muraleedharan, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh and senior police officials, called the launch an unforgettable moment for the state police. "The 'My Police Station' project is an unforgettable milestone in the history of the Kerala Police. Instructions have been issued to expedite the process of removing unused vehicles that have been lying on police station premises for years and to deposit the amount received from them in the Treasury. For the first time in the history of the state, women are being appointed as Station House Officers in 63 police stations," Chennithala said.

In an X post, Chennithala characterised the project as a way to foster a "people-friendly environment where citizens' dignity is fully respected, uncivilised methods like third-degree torture are completely eliminated, and women, children, and senior citizens alike can rely on law enforcement." https://x.com/chennithala/status/2088181865983389854?s=20

New Command Structure

Chennithala had first announced the initiative on August 6, describing it as a first-of-its-kind, station-centric reform. According to the Minister, during the LDF government's tenure, Circle Inspectors were in charge of police stations. However, from August 15 onwards, a Sub Inspector will serve as the Station House Officer (SHO); however, the charge of 64 key police stations will continue to remain with Circle Inspectors. (ANI)