No denims, no make-up, manicured nails... Check out Haryana's dress code for govt hospitals

Haryana Health Minister Vij said: "In private hospitals, every employee is seen with a uniform. But in a government hospital, one cannot differentiate between an employee and a patient. The dress code will improve the functioning of the hospitals in Haryana and give the organisation a professional touch."

The Haryana government is coming up with a dress code for healthcare professionals in the state that will bar hospital staff from putting on make-up, having long nails and funky hairstyles, and wearing heavy jewellery.



According to Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, the dress code policy is aimed at maintaining discipline, uniformity and equality among employees of government healthcare centres. Besides, the dress code will provide a professional image to employees and present an elegant image of an organisation among the public, Vij said.

Giving more details, the state health minister said that all hospital staff working in clinical (medics and paramedics), transport, kitchen, cleanliness and sanitation, security, etc., should have proper uniforms during working hours.

Let us take a look at some of the points mentioned in the dress code:

* Heavy jewellery, makeup, long nails and funky hairstyles are unacceptable during working hours, especially in healthcare centres.

* Black pants with a white shirt along with a name tag shall be worn by trainees, except for the nursing cadre.

* Men's hair should be no longer than the collar length.

* Nails must be clean, trimmed and well-manicured.

* Unusual hairstyles and unconventional haircuts are not permitted.

* Jeans of any colour, denim skirts and dresses are not professional dresses and, therefore, will not be permitted.

* Sweatshirts, sweatsuits, and shorts are not permitted.

* Slacks, dresses, skirts and palazzos shall not be permitted too.

* T-shirts, stretch T-shirts, leather pants, capris, sweatpants, tank tops, see-through dresses or tops, stretch pants, fitting pants, crop tops, off-shoulder dresses, sneakers, slippers, etc., will not be permitted.

* Footwear must be black, clean, comfortable and free from funky designs.

* Dress code must be adhered to round-the-clock, including weekends, evenings and night shifts.

Disciplinary action will be taken against employees who do not adhere to the dress code. The erring employees will be marked absent for that particular day.

