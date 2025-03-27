Read Full Article

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock (BLK), announced on Wednesday that it has launched a first-of-its-kind customizable model portfolio that includes access to private and public market assets.

The launch comes as advisors increasingly shift to model-based solutions to meet demands for tailored products and access to diversified exposures.

These models are powered by GeoWealth’s UMA technology and supported by iCapital’s underlying technology capabilities.

BlackRock said the collaboration “is designed to simplify and enhance advisors’ ability to allocate across public and private markets.”

Jaime Magyera, Co-Head of BlackRock’s U.S. Wealth Advisory Business said the launch represents a significant step forward, helping advisors allocate across both public and private markets in one unified, professionally managed portfolio.

A Reuters report noted that the company's commitment to this expansion was highlighted last month when it linked Chairman and CEO Larry Fink's compensation to its private market push.

In a February SEC filing, BlackRock said that Fink is entitled to receive a percentage of the carry distributions generated from a composite of BlackRock’s flagship private markets investment funds that had fundraising activity in 2024.

“The carry incentive further aligns CEO compensation to both the evolution of BlackRock’s private markets platform and associated creation of long-term shareholder value, as well as the corresponding expansion of Mr. Fink’s executive responsibilities,” the company had stated.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment inched lower but trended in the ‘bullish’ territory (68/100).

BLK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:33 p.m. ET on March 26, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

BlackRock shares lost nearly 5% in 2025 but have risen about 18% in the past 12 months.

