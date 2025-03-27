user
user icon

BlackRock's Live With First-Of-Its-Kind Customizable Model Portfolio Giving Access To Private, Public Markets: Retail Sentiment Subdued

The launch comes as advisors increasingly shift to model-based solutions to meet demands for tailored products and access to diversified exposures.

BlackRock's Live With First-Of-Its-Kind Customizable Model Portfolio Giving Access To Private, Public Markets: Retail Sentiment Subdued
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock (BLK), announced on Wednesday that it has launched a first-of-its-kind customizable model portfolio that includes access to private and public market assets.

The launch comes as advisors increasingly shift to model-based solutions to meet demands for tailored products and access to diversified exposures.

These models are powered by GeoWealth’s UMA technology and supported by iCapital’s underlying technology capabilities.

BlackRock said the collaboration “is designed to simplify and enhance advisors’ ability to allocate across public and private markets.”

Jaime Magyera, Co-Head of BlackRock’s U.S. Wealth Advisory Business said the launch represents a significant step forward, helping advisors allocate across both public and private markets in one unified, professionally managed portfolio.

A Reuters report noted that the company's commitment to this expansion was highlighted last month when it linked Chairman and CEO Larry Fink's compensation to its private market push.

In a February SEC filing, BlackRock said that Fink is entitled to receive a percentage of the carry distributions generated from a composite of BlackRock’s flagship private markets investment funds that had fundraising activity in 2024.

“The carry incentive further aligns CEO compensation to both the evolution of BlackRock’s private markets platform and associated creation of long-term shareholder value, as well as the corresponding expansion of Mr. Fink’s executive responsibilities,” the company had stated.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment inched lower but trended in the ‘bullish’ territory (68/100).

BLK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:33 p.m. ET on March 26, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits BLK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:33 p.m. ET on March 26, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

BlackRock shares lost nearly 5% in 2025 but have risen about 18% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

Meme Coin JELLYJELLY Soars 75% Sparking $14M Liquidations, Delisting From Hyperliquid Vault – Retail Traders Remain Wary

Meme Coin JELLYJELLY Soars 75% Sparking $14M Liquidations, Delisting From Hyperliquid Vault – Retail Traders Remain Wary

SurgePays Stock Surges As Strong Guidance Overshadows FY24 Underperformance: Retail Anticipates Multi-Day Run

SurgePays Stock Surges As Strong Guidance Overshadows FY24 Underperformance: Retail Anticipates Multi-Day Run

Playtika Stock On Track To Record Biggest Single-Day Gain Ever After BofA’s Double Upgrade: Retail’s Exuberant

Playtika Stock On Track To Record Biggest Single-Day Gain Ever After BofA’s Double Upgrade: Retail’s Exuberant

Recent Stories

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

Meme Coin JELLYJELLY Soars 75% Sparking $14M Liquidations, Delisting From Hyperliquid Vault – Retail Traders Remain Wary

Meme Coin JELLYJELLY Soars 75% Sparking $14M Liquidations, Delisting From Hyperliquid Vault – Retail Traders Remain Wary

Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH) snt

Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH)

SurgePays Stock Surges As Strong Guidance Overshadows FY24 Underperformance: Retail Anticipates Multi-Day Run

SurgePays Stock Surges As Strong Guidance Overshadows FY24 Underperformance: Retail Anticipates Multi-Day Run

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon