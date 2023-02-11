Assertive political will and strengthening of agencies curbed terror: Amit Shah

After eight years, the Narendra Modi government had, to a large extent, been successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left-wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said after eight years, the Narendra Modi government had, to a large extent, been successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left-wing extremism.

While attending the passing out parade of the 74th batch of Indian Police Service probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, Shah recalled how during the past seven decades in internal security, the country has seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times. During those challenging times, more than 36,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives, he said.

He further said that due to an assertive political will, zero tolerance against terrorism, a strong framework for counter-terror laws and strengthening of agencies, terror-related incidents have come down in the country.

The Union Home Minister said India presented a successful example for the world to see by banning the Popular Front of India.

Shah said police forces across India carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like the Popular Front of India under the leadership of the Indian government agencies and succeeded.

To recall, the PFI and its affiliates were declared 'unlawful associations' in September 2022 for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The ban came after hundreds of PFI leaders and cadre were arrested in nationwide raids. The PFI was banned on the grounds that its cadres were 'engaging in violent and subversive acts'. It was also accused of carrying out several 'cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places and destruction of public property'.

