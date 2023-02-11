Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section opens on Sunday

    The 246 km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed at the cost of over Rs 12,150 crore. 

    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the biggest infrastructure projects being undertaken in the country. A major milestone in bridging the distance between India's national capital and the financial capital will be achieved on Sunday when  Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the first completed section, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot.

    The 246 km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed at the cost of over Rs 12,150 crore. 

    The operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to around three-and-a-half hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

    The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway, with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km, and the travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours. 

    It will pass through six states Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. 

    The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port. 

    The Expressway will have a catalytic impact on the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.

