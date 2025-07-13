Bengaluru company is offering Rs 1 cr full-stack engineering lead role, bypassing traditional hiring process like resumes and degrees. The position emphasizes skills and experience, requiring candidates to submit brief introduction and work samples.

A software job worth Rs 1 crore per year that foregoes resumes, college degrees, and drawn-out interview processes is making headlines thanks to a daring recruiting experiment by a Bengaluru business. Smallest AI founder Sudarshan Kamath posted the job, which is for a full-stack engineering lead. Additionally, it is not like any other job posting.

Scroll to load tweet…

Details of this interesting job

The role promises a solid Rs 60 lakh fixed salary along with Rs 40 lakh in company equity. It’s a full-time, five-day office role in Bengaluru with flexible hours. Candidates must be proficient in Next.js, Python, and React.js and have at least four to five years of experience. Candidates that have practical expertise scaling systems from zero to large scale will be given preference.

Smallest AI defies convention by claiming that a résumé or college degree is not required. The business emphasises that the position requires a hands-on developer rather than a manager.

Aspiring candidates are required to send a brief 100-word introduction about themselves along with links to their best work to [info@smallest.ai](mailto:info@smallest.ai), using the subject line “Cracked Full Stack Lead.”

The post has crossed 60,000+ views and sparked a debate online.

This employment trend shows how Indian companies are moving away from degrees and towards real skills as World Youth Skills Day (July 15) approaches. For young IT workers who have constructed their portfolios outside of the conventional system, this is a welcome development.

Furthermore, this isn't the company's first audacious action. Smallest AI made another unofficial job offer earlier this year for novice developers, offering Rs 40 lakh with no résumé requirements. This shows that companies are increasingly pushing to expedite recruiting and prioritise competence over paperwork.