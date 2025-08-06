The Indian Army refuted the social media posts and reports claiming a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch region and stated that there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army refuted the social media posts and reports claiming a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch region and stated that there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC). In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Indian Army said, “There have been some media and social media reports regarding ceasefire violations in the Poonch region. It is clarified that there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control.” The false claim made rounds on social media on the Article 370 abrogation day on August 5. Meanwhile, on the abrogation day, the security forces continued their operation in the Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district for the fifth consecutive day.

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation.

On Saturday, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said. The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

Operation Akhal in Kulgam

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact."

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," post added on X.

In an earlier operation by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps in the Poonch sector on July 30, two terror operatives were neutralised while attempting to infiltrate across the LoC.

In its post, the White Knight Corps said, “ Operation Shivashakti. In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JK Police led to a successful operation.”