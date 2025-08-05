Image Credit : Asianet News

In the aftermath of the devastating cloudburst that struck Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, soldiers from the Indian Army's IBEX Brigade were among the first to respond, launching immediate rescue operations in the flood-hit region. According to reports, Indian Army has rescued over 20 civilians stuck in the landslides, and ongoing search efforts underway.

Braving treacherous terrain and relentless flow of debris, the troops worked tirelessly to locate survivors, evacuate stranded villagers, and provide emergency medical aid to the injured. Their swift intervention helped stabilise several critical cases and brought much-needed relief to a community reeling from the sudden disaster. The Army's presence has offered a sense of reassurance as rescue and recovery efforts continue in the remote, high-altitude area.