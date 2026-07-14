A 30-year-old Pune man, Raghav Vishwasrao Shinde, has gone viral after putting up a large banner at a prominent intersection with his biodata in an attempt to find a wife. The unusual proposal, which openly states his modest income and lack of assets, has sparked a mix of amusement.

A 30-year-old Pune man posted a big marriage proposal banner at a prominent intersection in Pimple Saudagar in an odd attempt to locate a life companion. On social media, a video of the billboard—which was allegedly placed next to Kate Patil Chowk—has gone viral, entertaining and intriguing users. The banner is not an advertisement for a matching agency or marital service. Rather, it contains a letter looking for a suitable wife and the biodata of a man named Raghav Vishwasrao Shinde.

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According to the information displayed on the banner, Shinde is 30 years old, earns a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 and does not own a car, flat or agricultural land. These characteristics are stated openly in the banner, which concludes with a request for anybody who knows of a suitable bride to recommend one.

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Internet Reacts

Both social media users and onlookers have taken notice of the unusual strategy. Videos of the banner have been circulated on Instagram and other social media sites, with many people making jokes about the unusual proposal and tagging their single friends.

The viral clip has also sparked a flood of humorous comments. One person recommended posting a similar sign for themselves, while another made light of the man's failure to add his mobile number. While others caustically said that the banner itself may have cost a substantial amount of his monthly earnings, others suggested that he seek a marriage bureau instead.

Additionally, other individuals conjectured that the billboard may be a part of an advertising campaign for a movie or television show. It remains unclear whether the banner is a genuine attempt to find a bride or part of a publicity campaign. The authenticity of the claims in the viral video could not be independently verified. However, the unusual billboard has become a talking point among Pune residents on social media.