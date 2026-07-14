MP Congress president Jitu Patwari flagged off the 'Gen-Z Cyclothon Yatra' from Indore to Bhopal. The two-day protest rally demands free KG-PG education and action against large-scale irregularities in competitive exams like NEET.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Tuesday flagged off the party's two-day 'Gen-Z Cyclothon Yatra' from Indore to Bhopal, alleging large-scale irregularities in competitive examinations and demanding free, quality education from KG to PG. The cyclothon yatra commenced from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore, with hundreds of Congress leaders, workers and youth participating in the rally. The yatra is being organised to protest the alleged NEET paper leak, examination malpractices and what the party described as injustice to students. The participants are scheduled to reach Bhopal on July 15, where the Congress plans to stage a protest against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

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'A Journey to Save the Country's Future'

Speaking to reporters, Patwari said the march was aimed at safeguarding the future of students and should not be viewed as a political campaign. "This is the beginning of a resolve. It is the voice of students and the self-respect of the youth. Madhya Pradesh has been under BJP rule for the last 25 years. The state has witnessed the rise of an exam mafia, paper leak mafia, irregularities in recruitment and a shortage of nearly 50 per cent of teaching positions, from professors onwards. This is not a political journey. It is a journey to save the country's future, to save students and education," Patwari said.

Demand for Free KG-to-PG Education

Demanding free education, he said every child should have access to quality education irrespective of financial background. "From KG to PG, quality education should be available free of cost. Education is the right of every child and every parent. Today, only those with money have access to education, while the poor are left behind. After 80 years of Independence, this remains a matter of concern," he added.

BJP Government Criticised Over Paper Leaks

Targeting the BJP government over alleged examination irregularities, Patwari alleged that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, there had been "90 paper leak incidents" and "50 examinations had been cancelled", questioning why those allegedly involved in the "education mafia" were "linked to the BJP." "Be it the alleged irregularities in NEET or other examinations, there have been paper leaks 90 times since Narendra Modi came to power, and 50 examinations have been cancelled. Why is it that whenever an education mafia comes to light, it is linked to the BJP? This is a question before the people of the state today. Rahul Gandhi has, in a non-political manner, launched a movement across the country to protect education and safeguard the future of the nation through education. We are contributing to that effort," the Congress leader said. He added that they want free education from KG to PG in Madhya Pradesh. Another objective is to free the education system from examination irregularities, commercialisation of education, and the repeated corruption of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Senior Leader Details Protest Plans

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said the Gen-Z cyclothon was being launched from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, an important centre of education, to raise the issue of alleged examination paper leaks and to voice students' concerns over their future. "NEET examination papers are leaked and CBSE examination papers are leaked, which examination is left whose papers are not leaked? Today, the youth of this country are worried about their future. Under the leadership of our state Congress president, Jitu Patwari, this rally is being organised in support of those young people. The rally will travel to Bhopal, where we will gheraoed the residence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. We will halt the yatra for the night at Ashta today, and tomorrow the rally will resume from Ashta and proceed to the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal."

Yatra Route and Schedule

Gen-Z Cyclothon Yatra will cover the Indore-Ashta stretch on its first day and travel from Ashta to Bhopal on the second day. The yatra, which began today, is scheduled to conclude in Bhopal on Wednesday. (ANI)