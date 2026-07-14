Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called on citizens to join the government's ambitious campaign to plant 70 lakh saplings across the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to residents to actively participate in the Delhi government's ambitious mission to plant 70 lakh saplings across the national capital. The initiative is part of the government's larger vision to increase green cover, improve air quality, and encourage community participation in environmental conservation. Citizens, schools, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs, and other organisations have been invited to contribute to the campaign by planting and nurturing trees.

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Delhi Sets Ambitious 70 Lakh Sapling Target

The Delhi government has launched one of its biggest plantation campaigns with a target of planting 70 lakh saplings across the city. The drive aims to expand Delhi's green cover while tackling environmental challenges such as air pollution, rising temperatures, and climate change.

The plantation campaign will be carried out in collaboration with various government departments, educational institutions, RWAs, and community organisations to ensure widespread participation.

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CM Rekha Gupta Urges Public Participation

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed that achieving the ambitious target would require active support from every Delhi resident. She urged people to plant at least one tree and care for it, describing the campaign as a collective responsibility rather than just a government initiative.

She also encouraged schools, colleges, housing societies, businesses, and social organisations to become active partners in making Delhi greener and healthier.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Gets a Boost

The plantation drive is being linked with the Centre's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, encouraging citizens to dedicate a tree in honour of their mothers. The campaign seeks to combine environmental awareness with an emotional message, motivating more people to participate in tree plantation activities.

Officials believe the initiative will significantly improve public involvement while promoting long-term environmental sustainability.

Citizens Can Register Online

To make participation easier, the Delhi government has introduced a digital platform where individuals and organisations can register for plantation activities and request saplings. The online system will help monitor plantation efforts and ensure better maintenance of newly planted trees.

Why the Campaign Matters

Delhi continues to face serious environmental challenges, including poor air quality and shrinking green spaces. Experts believe increasing tree cover can help reduce pollution, lower urban temperatures, improve biodiversity, and create healthier living conditions.

The government hopes the 70 lakh sapling drive will become a people's movement, encouraging every resident to contribute towards building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Delhi.