Congress MP Randeep Surjewala rejected apology demands for Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on student protests, asserting he spoke the truth and instead demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologise for the alleged use of pellet guns on protestors.

'Won't Apologise for Truth': Congress Demands Shah's Apology

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday, in a scathing attack at the Centre, opposed the demands of an apology from the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, asserting that speaking the truth requires no apology. Speaking to ANI, Surjewala in turn demanded that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah must apologise for allegedly ordering the Delhi Police to use pellet guns on student protestors in the recent Jantar Mantar demonstration. "Shouldn't those who order the use of pellet guns against our children apologise? Shouldn't the Union Home Minister, who orders the firing of AK-47 bullets at children, apologise? The entire opposition will demand that the Union Home Minister come forward and apologise. Why should Rahul Gandhi apologise? One does not apologise for speaking the truth. Will merely enacting laws solve all problems? The guilty parties are not just the paper-leak mafia but also their patrons. Under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, we are demanding accountability from the government," he said.

The remarks came after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Amit Shah over alleged police action during the July 20 student protests during the Parliament Monsoon Session on Wednesday, leading to outrage from the Opposition.

Sibal Questions HM's Silence

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also questioned why the Union Home Minister has remained silent on the authorisation of pellet guns during the student protests, adding that his silence represents that he consented to the usage of the weapon. "It is clear that if someone opened fire or caused injuries using a pellet gun, someone must have authorised it. If the SDM granted permission, has the Home Minister ever said the SDM acted wrongly? Why is the Home Minister silent? That silence suggests it happened with his consent. Otherwise, he would have publicly stated that the SDM acted incorrectly. On one hand, the BJP initially denied that pellet guns had been used, but after Rahul Gandhi showed injuries on people's faces and bodies, they had to acknowledge that they had been fired. Therefore, the Home Minister must take responsibility, yet he neither comes to the House, issues a statement, nor admits that a mistake was made," he said.

BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat dismissed the opposition's stance. Targeting Gandhi, he said that his recent "baseless" statements stem from repeated defeats in the elections. "Rahul Gandhi's repeated election defeats have led to frustration, which is why he makes baseless statements without facts. Such remarks are neither in the interest of the country, democracy, nor his own party," Shekhawat said. (ANI)