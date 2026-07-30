Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president Chandrashekhar Azad demanded accountability for the alleged police action against student protesters in Delhi, noting the Delhi Police falls under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs led by Amit Shah.

Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president and MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday called for accountability over the alleged police action against student protesters in Delhi, saying the Delhi Police falls under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs led by Amit Shah and those responsible must answer for the use of force.

Azad Demands Accountability from Home Ministry

Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "Accountability must be fixed for any matter. There is no two ways about the fact that the Delhi Police falls under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs."

His remarks came amid mounting pressure from the Opposition over the alleged police action during a July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar. Azad also drew a comparison with allegations surrounding the firing on Kar Sevaks in Uttar Pradesh, saying accountability should be sought in both cases.

"Often, it is claimed that the firing on Kar Sevaks in Uttar Pradesh was ordered by the minister at the time. If it's wrong to say that the current Home Minister did not give this order, then it's also wrong to campaign there that the then minister ordered the firing on the Kar Sevaks," he said.

"You also have accountability to answer whose orders these bullets, tear gas shells, were fired on? It could have been a very big incident... Should all these things be forgotten? It's true that accountability must be ensured," Azad added.

Opposition Leaders Join Chorus

AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang also demanded accountability, saying the Delhi Police is directly under the control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. "Accountability must be fixed because the police are directly under the control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. That is why we are seeking answers from them," Kang said.

Kang also alleged that the government was accountable for the alleged theft of donations made to the Ram Mandir and demanded answers from the Centre. "The government is also accountable for the theft of Ram Mandir donations and the way the sentiments of crores of people have been trifled with. The government must answer," he told ANI.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was absent from Parliament amid the controversy over the alleged police action against student protesters. "Why is Amit Shah so scared of coming to Parliament and explaining the brutal violence against students? It reeks of guilt," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Gandhi had also demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action during the July 20 student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "Students deserve justice. An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," he said in another post.

INDIA Bloc MPs Stage Protest in Parliament

The developments came as Opposition MPs from several INDIA bloc parties staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex on Thursday over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations made at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The MPs gathered around 10.30 am, holding placards questioning who ordered the alleged police action at Jantar Mantar and raising slogans demanding accountability from the Centre.

Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said the Opposition had sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a statement in Parliament on the alleged police action and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest came ahead of the Rajya Sabha taking up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related malpractices through enhanced punishments, a Special Task Force for investigations and Special Fast Track Courts for time-bound trials. (ANI)