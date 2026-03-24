Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been unanimously re-elected as the National President of the Janata Dal (United). The announcement was made in New Delhi after he emerged as the sole candidate, with no one else filing a nomination for the post.

Nitish Kumar Elected Unopposed

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Tuesday unanimously elected as President of the Janata Dal (United), after no other candidate filed nomination for the post.

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The announcement was made in the national capital by JD(U) leader Anil Hegde during a press conference, who outlined the election process. He stated that the last date for filing nominations was March 22, scrutiny was conducted on March 23, and the deadline for withdrawal of nominations was today at 11 am. With only Nitish Kumar's nomination in contention, he was declared elected unopposed. "The last date for filing nominations was on the 22nd, scrutiny took place on the 23rd, and today was the last date for withdrawal of nominations until 11 AM. Since only one nomination was filed--that of the current president, Nitish Kumar--I hereby declare Nitish Kumar as the National President of the party," Hegde said.

Leadership Hailed as 'Golden Period' for Bihar

Meanwhile, JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha lauded Nitish Kumar's leadership. He noted that the party was built through Nitish Kumar's "hard work and dedication," tracing its roots back to the formation of the Samata Party in 1994, when Jharkhand and Bihar were still one state. "This party was built by Nitish Kumar through his hard work and dedication. When the party was formed, Jharkhand and Bihar were one. In 1994, the Samata Party was formed, and the journey began from there. Today, in 2026, we are sitting here--nearly 32 years later. This 32-year journey is significant. Especially now, as we are in Delhi, it is worth noting that earlier, people from Bihar living in other parts of India and abroad used to feel a sense of inferiority. No one believed that Bihar could change," Jha told reporters.

He credited Nitish Kumar's tenure in alliance as part of NDA for ushering in a new phase of development. "Nitish Kumar got the opportunity to work when the Janata Dal (United) came to power as part of the NDA. Over the past 20 years, the work we have done will be recorded in the pages of history. What we have achieved in Bihar during this period will be remembered--call it a golden period or whatever you may--but if there is one person who restored the pride, history, and identity of Bihar, it is Nitish Kumar," Jha said. (ANI)