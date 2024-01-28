Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign today? Will JD(U)-BJP stake claim for new Bihar government?

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appears set for a second political volte-face in less than three years and is likely to return to an alliance with the BJP today. He will meet the Governor at 11.30 am and resign to start the process, reports said.

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign today Will JDU BJP stake claim for new Bihar government gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Amid the Bihar political crisis, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign from his post by noon today, with many Congress MLAs going with him, according to various media reports. The Janata Dal (United) veteran is expected to address a legislative meeting around 10 am, after which he will submit his resignation at the Raj Bhavan to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support.

    According to reports, the 72-year-old is scheduled to meet with the governor of Bihar at 11.30 am today and announce his resignation as chief minister. He's scheduled to meet with the governor at Raj Bhawan after calling a meeting of all JD(U) MPs.

    Political circles have been abuzz amid rumours that Nitish Kumar and his party Janata Dal (United) will ditch the struggling Opposition alliance and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday that he had written a letter to Nitish Kumar and tried to talk to him as well. Congress later said that the party chief called the Bihar Chief Minister two to three times, and despite returning the calls, Nitish Kumar remained "busy" and the two leaders could not speak about the political crisis.

    With immediate effect, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has been designated by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the party's senior observer to oversee the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and other party events in Bihar. 

    The Congress and RJD have convened many times to discuss the course of action in the event that Kumar leaves, after the reports. One of the leading parties in the opposition's INDIA alliance, which seeks to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, is JD(U).

    There are 243 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, with the RJD having 79, the BJP having 78, the JD(U) having 45, the Congress having 19, the CPI (M-L) having 12, two of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) having four seats, the AIMIM having one, and one Independent representative.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money rkn

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money

    We had lost hope Missile-struck ship's captain thanks Indian Navy for help; US hails international cooperation

    'We had lost hope...' Missile-struck ship's captain thanks Indian Navy for help; US hails joint teamwork

    Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30 rkn

    Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30

    Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to sack RJD ministers on Sunday?

    Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to sack RJD ministers on Sunday?

    Bihar Political Crisis: Two government formation scenarios

    Bihar Political Crisis: Two government formation scenarios

    Recent Stories

    football Decoding Barcelona's managerial conundrum: Who could replace Xavi Hernandez and restore club's legacy snt

    Decoding Barcelona's managerial conundrum: Who could replace Xavi Hernandez and restore club's legacy?

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money rkn

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money

    Explained Why farmers in France are threatening a 'siege' on Paris

    Explained: Why farmers in France are threatening a 'siege' on Paris

    We had lost hope Missile-struck ship's captain thanks Indian Navy for help; US hails international cooperation

    'We had lost hope...' Missile-struck ship's captain thanks Indian Navy for help; US hails joint teamwork

    Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30 rkn

    Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon