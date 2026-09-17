AIADMK's EPS hit out at CM Vijay, questioning his London trip's purpose and an MoU with Motherson. He slammed the TVK government for severe power cuts, unfulfilled election promises, and a significant increase in state debt and expenditure.

EPS questions CM's London trip, Motherson MoU

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, questioning the legitimacy of the Chief Minister's recent trip to London and raising serious concerns over unfulfilled election promises, power shortages, and government spending. Addressing a press conference in Madurai, Palaniswami questioned the nature of Vijay's London visit, saying that the Chief Minister travelled to London to attract industrial capital, but failed to take along key officials, including the Minister for Industries or the Industries Department Secretary.

"If the Chief Minister had travelled specifically to attract industrial investments, it would have been appropriate for him to take along the Minister concerned with the Industries Department or the Secretary of the relevant department. However, reports indicate that he did not take the concerned Minister or the Industries Department Secretary along with him and instead travelled with officials from other departments," he said.

He added, "This has raised questions among the people as to whether the Chief Minister travelled specifically for the purpose of attracting investments or for some other reason."

EPS highlighted that there have been reports that Motherson has around 32 locations across India, including an office in Chennai. Despite the company already having a presence in Tamil Nadu, reports have stated that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Motherson in London. He asked why the MoU was signed outside India if the company already has an office in Chennai.

"The government should clarify the purpose behind travelling all the way to London to sign an agreement with a company that already has a presence in India and Tamil Nadu," he said.

Highlights power shortage crisis

Highlighting the issue of power shortage in the State, EPS said that Tamil Nadu is currently facing severe power cuts. But when the Electricity Minister is questioned about it, he says that there is no power shortage in the state.

Recalling a recent instance where a power cut occurred during a public meeting of Tamil Nadu Power Minister Sunny Joseph, he said, "There is no point in hiding the reality any longer. The government should take constructive measures and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people."

The AIADMK leader pointed out the irony of the government claiming no shortage while simultaneously planning to purchase 2,000 MW of power from outside the state to cover the deficit. "While the Electricity Minister continues to say that there are no power cuts, he has also stated that Tamil Nadu is facing a power shortage and that 2,000 MW of electricity will be purchased from outside the state to meet the deficit. If there is no power shortage, why is there a need to purchase 2,000 MW of electricity from outside?" he questioned.

He emphasised, "The reality is that Tamil Nadu is facing severe power cuts. Frequent power interruptions at night are affecting people's daily lives and disrupting students' education."

Criticism over governance and state finances

Furthermore, Palaniswami criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, alleging that no major welfare schemes have been launched in the State, leaving people deeply disappointed. "No major schemes have been introduced on the scale that people expected. Only a few schemes have been announced, while most of the promises made by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam during the election period have not materialised. As a result, people have been left deeply disappointed," he said.

He expressed disappointment over the state's financial health, noting that since the TVK government assumed office, state debt has climbed by nearly Rs 40,000 crore alongside a Rs 36,000 crore rise in revenue expenditure. "Tamil Nadu’s financial burden continues to increase. Since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government came to power, it is understood that the government’s debt has increased by around Rs 40,000 crore, while revenue expenditure is said to have increased by around Rs 36,000 crore," he said.

EPS also urged the State government to halt plans for a costly new Secretariat in a congested, coastal area until the state's financial position stabilises and a more accessible, traffic-friendly location is selected. (ANI)